Iran: Detained Protester Amir Hossein Moradi In Critical Condition In Tehran Prison

By Iran News Wire

A young man detained during protests in Tehran in 2019 is in critical condition, according to another political prisoner who is currently on leave from the Greater Tehran Prison. Hossein Qashqaei wrote in a tweet on August 16 that despite his deteriorating condition, prison authorities refrain from releasing political prisoner Amir Hossein Moradi.

Qashqaei said Amir Hossein Moradi could not tolerate prison conditions and that prison officials refused to give him his medication despite his various ailments.

According to Qashqaei, Moradi was in critical condition when he came back from the intelligence department and could not stand on his own, was suffering from severe nausea and fever, and had lost weight.

Qashqaei wrote in his tweets that Amir Hossein Moradi was insulted and treated with contempt in the intelligence department and was not given his much-needed medicine. He was not allowed to take a shower for two weeks despite the unhygienic conditions.

“His skin condition deteriorated again and there were sores on his whole body,” Qashqaei wrote.

The political prisoner said he stayed with Moradi, who could not even keep water down, day and night until he was transferred to the hospital.

According to his mother, his condition has deteriorated even more than before in the hospital.

“His mother says his condition is even worse than when I was with him. I can’t imagine he could be worse than before and what he must be going through,” his friend tweeted.

“His mother says Amir Hossein has lost his spirit and that’s why the treatment isn’t working on him. Why are they keeping him in prison when he is suffering from this illness?” he wrote.

Political prisoner Amir Hossein Moradi was initially sentenced to death for taking part in the 2019 protests in Tehran. The death sentence was not upheld by the Supreme Court. There were rumors a few weeks ago that he and two other prisoners were given amnesty. However, reports indicate that he was sentenced to 25 years of prison. Political prisoner Hossein Qashqaei was sentenced to 2 years in prison for his activities on social media. His father, Mohammad Moradi, committed suicide and passed away in September 2020.