Iran’s Top General Says China Amassing Military Power Against US

By Tasnim News Agency

The US power is on the wane across the world, as China is strengthening its military capabilities to face down the US, the chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said.

Addressing an annual conference of IRGC commanders in Tehran, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said the US’ power is on the decline and its plots for a unipolar world have ended in failure.

“Today, Russia is standing against the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s expansionism while China is also seeking to strengthen its military power to counter the US,” the top general said, noting that all these realities attest to America’s waning power.

“Moreover, international unions such as the Shanghai (Cooperation Organization) and BRICS have exhibited their power in the world,” he stated.

The commander also contended that Iran is among the top military powers in the region and the world thanks to the cooperation and synergy between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The general noted that the IRGC has stymied the world arrogance’s plots and is known as the biggest barrier to the expansion of the US’ influence.

“The IRGC is preventing the absolute rule of the global arrogance, and this is the reason behind the hostilities and pressures from the United States and its cohorts against the IRGC,” Major General Baqeri concluded.

In remarks on Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei described the IRGC as the biggest anti-terrorism organization in the world, noting that the efficient and independent entity can carry out missions many armies of the world are incapable of doing.