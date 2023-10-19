UK, Saudi Arabia Agree On Need To Avoid Escalation Of Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Arab News

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On arrival, Sunak was received by the deputy emir of Riyadh region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed told Sunak that Riyadh considered the targeting civilians in Gaza a “heinous crime and a brutal attack,” according to SPA.

During their meeting, they also agreed on the need to avoid any further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, Sunak’s Downing Street office said.

“They underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region and agreed to coordinate action on this front,” Downing Street said after the leaders met during Sunak’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“The Prime Minister encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term.”

Earlier on Thursday, during a visit to Israel, Sunak met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and prime minister Bejamin Netanyahu.

Sunak said London supported Israel’s right to defend itself while also calling for humanitarian access to Gaza after the attack by Hamas.