Russians More Certain About Their Personal Futures Than About Future Of Their Country – OpEd

Russians are more confident about how their own lives will proceed in the future than they are about how their country will develop, with young people showing the largest divergence because of uncertainty about the country, according to a survey of 1350 of them by scholars at the Moscow Institute of Sociology and Tyumen State University.

Mariya Podlesnaya and Ilona Ilina drew those conclusions on the basis of a study of how different generations view heroism. Their results, published in the Russian journal, Sociological Science and Social Practice, in its current, are discussed by Nakanune news agency journalist Yevgeny Chernyshov at nakanune.ru/articles/121711/.

The two sociologists divided their sample into four age groups: “the Soviet” (born before 1968), the “Reform” generation (born between 1969 and 1981, the millennials (born between 1981 and 1996, and Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012). 

Seventy percent of the first but only 48 percent of the last told investigators that they have a clear vision of the future of Russia, the poll found. But the various age groups have roughly similar positions as far as their confidence in their own personal futures are concerned, Podlesnaya and Ilina report.

Perhaps the current turbulence in the world explains why Russians make such a distinction between their ideas about the future of their country and their personal futures. But that gap is “very indicative,” Podlesnaya and Ilina says, about the way in which Russians are confronting the future, paying less attention to that of the country and more to their own.

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

  • PATIAL RC
    January 21, 2024 at 6:30 am
    All citizens the world over including the Americans are more certain about their personal futures than about future of their Country. Individuals have their own goals which are achievable where as for the country a larger canvass has to be travelled internal political leadership and situation,Geoplitics,ecopower,military power,worldy image and standing etc etc..So it is Not only the Russians who are more confident about how their own lives will proceed in the future but everyone including the Ukrainains who have left the country possibly never to come back.Americans are narrowly hopeful about the future of the United States over the next 30 years (Pew Research).

