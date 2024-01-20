The Mind Games Of Turkish Politics – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

As expressed by Plato, “those who are too smart to engage in politics are punished by being governed by those who are dumber.” This statement prompts reflection on the political atmosphere and governance mentality prevalent in society.

We are like frogs placed in boiling water. The conditions we have been in for many years have become a seemingly natural state. Throughout this process, we have grown accustomed, accepted, endured, and, in our own way, normalized this situation. However, our silence does not imply that everything is natural.

Over the past 20+ years, young people have been leaving the country, unable to endure the struggle against injustice. We are going through a period where justice has eroded, and state institutions have deteriorated. Yet, these lands are our country, our homeland. The responsibility to fix what needs fixing lies with us.

In this challenging period, each of us must fulfill our responsibilities to prevent the departure of young people and shape the future of the country. We should collectively make efforts to rebuild justice, transparency, and societal well-being. Actively engaging in politics with awareness, we should aim to guide our country’s future towards a brighter path.

What do you say? Will you continue to remain silent? Let’s choose the best for all of us in local elections, so we won’t be condemned.