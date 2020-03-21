White House Confirms Tax Day Moved To July 15, Other Actions

By Eurasia Review

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced additional actions Friday as part of the ongoing, government-wide response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The White House confirmed that the Treasury Department has moved the Tax Day from April 15 to July 15 “to help American families and businesses.” No interest or penalties will be charged for filing during this extended window, but any American expecting refunds or credits may claim now to get their money sooner, the White House said.

Additionally, the White House said to minimize impact on students, the Department of Education is temporarily waiving all interest on federally held student loans. Secretary Betsy DeVos has also directed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days.

On another note, the White House said in a statement that, “Early, decisive travel restrictions helped slow the spread of Coronavirus to our country. Today, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border.”

The White House also said that more help is on the way, mentioning that the Trump Administration worked with Congress last week on a bipartisan deal to deliver economic relief and support for American families, which the President signed into law on Wednesday.

“More legislative action is expected soon,” the White House said.

