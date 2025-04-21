South Korea Planning To Export 100 FA-50 Fighting Eagle Light Attack Aircraft to Egypt – OpEd

By Veeramalla Anjaiah

South Korea is well-known for electronics and automobiles. It is now slowly emerging as a top defence producer in the world.

Recently, South Korea has signed a deal with Indonesia to produce jointly advanced fighter jets starting in 2026. South Korea is aimed to produce 20 KF-21 fighter jets, The Korean Times newspaper reported.

Korea recently accepted Indonesia’s proposal to drastically reduce the Southeast Asian country’s financial contribution to their joint project of developing a new fighter jet, according to the state arms procurement agency.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said recently that it approved the suggestion of cutting Jakarta’s contribution to the KF-21 project from 1.6 trillion won (US$1.2 billion) to 600 billion won, about one-third of the original amount.

Egypt is in the final stages of negotiations with South Korea for the acquisition of up to 100 FA-50 Fighting Eagle light attack aircraft, the armyrecognition.com website reported.

The proposed deal, which includes a technology transfer component and local production of the majority of the aircraft in Egypt, aims to modernize Egypt’s air force and expand its defense industrial base. The acquisition plan also reflects increasing strategic cooperation between Egypt and South Korea.

On March 23, 2025, Egyptian Ambassador to South Korea Khaled Abdelrahman said in an interview with Yonhap news agency that Cairo is close to signing a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). According to DefenceWeb, the agreement reportedly involves up to 100 FA-50 aircraft and will commence with an initial batch of 36 units, valued at approximately $1 billion. Around 70 aircraft are expected to be assembled domestically at the Helwan manufacturing facility, based on a 2023 agreement signed between KAI and the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI), a state-owned Egyptian defense enterprise. The FA-50, which shares approximately 70 percent of its components with the F-16, is intended to replace Egypt’s aging Alpha Jets and K-8E trainer aircraft.

This procurement initiative is the latest development in a steadily expanding defense relationship between Egypt and South Korea. In 2016, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and then South Korean President Moon Jae-in signed a wide-ranging bilateral agreement to enhance defence and economic relations. Following that agreement, Egypt received a second-hand Pohang-class corvette from South Korea in 2017. In 2023, Egypt entered into a $1.66 billion contract to acquire 216 K9 Thunder 155mm self-propelled howitzers, an unspecified number of K10 ammunition resupply vehicles, and 51 K11 fire direction control vehicles from Hanwha Defense.

These transactions reflect a diversification of Egypt’s procurement sources beyond traditional Western and Russian suppliers and South Korea’s emergence as a capable and reliable defense supplier.

In 2025, Egypt and South Korea commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations. During this period, cooperation has expanded beyond the military sector. Some Egyptian officials have expressed interest in South Korea’s post-1953 development model as a potential path for Egypt’s own development. From Seoul’s perspective, Egypt is regarded as a key market and entry point to the Middle East and North Africa.

In August 2022, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Company, in partnership with a Rosatom subsidiary, secured a $2.25 billion contract to construct Egypt’s first nuclear power plant at El Dabaa. In August 2023, Samsung received a golden license to build an electronics plant in Beni Suef, enabling faster administrative procedures for strategic investments.

According to the armyrecognition.com, the FA-50 has become one of South Korea’s most successful defense exports, gaining traction in multiple markets for its combination of affordability, versatility, and combat effectiveness. The Philippines procured 12 FA-50PHs for $450 million and indicated interest in an additional 12 units. Iraq received 24 T-50IQs for $1.1 billion, while Indonesia operates several T-50I variants. In 2022, Poland signed a $3 billion contract for 48 FA-50s, making it the single largest export deal for the aircraft to date.

Deliveries are scheduled in phases, starting with 12 units delivered by the end of 2023 and 36 more to follow from the second half of 2025. The Polish variant, FA-50PL, includes aerial refueling, AESA radar, and advanced weapons integration. Poland also plans to establish a logistics hub and flight training center linked to the program. In 2023, Malaysia signed a $920 million contract for 18 FA-50 Block 20 aircraft, with deliveries expected in 2026 and an option for 18 more. The Block 20 includes AESA radar, Sniper targeting pods, and aerial refueling capability.

Development of the FA-50 began as an extension of the KTX-2 program by KAI and Lockheed Martin. The T-50 first flew in 2002, followed by the TA-50 attack variant in 2003 and the FA-50 in 2011. The first FA-50s were delivered to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) in 2013. The aircraft was introduced to replace older platforms such as the A-37 and F-5E/F, and to support lead-in fighter training and limited combat roles.

The FA-50 is currently operational in three squadrons within the ROKAF. Its development represented a key milestone in South Korea’s transition from a buyer to a producer of high-performance military aircraft.

The FA-50 was designed as a twin-seat, tandem-configured aircraft powered by a single General Electric F404-GE-102 engine with afterburning capability. Unlike many aircraft in its weight class, the FA-50 lacks a single-seat variant, with both seats available for pilot and weapons systems officer or for training purposes. The cockpit is equipped with digital multi-function displays and is compatible with night vision systems. Defensive systems include radar warning receivers, countermeasure dispensers, and optional helmet-mounted sights.

The FA-50 is typically operated with two crew members but can be flown by a single pilot. Ferry range extends to 2,592 kilometers with external fuel tanks. The aircraft features modular avionics that support upgrades including synthetic aperture radar, terrain-following modes, data links, and automatic collision avoidance systems. Export versions additionally feature helmet-mounted displays and enhanced electronic warfare systems. These performance attributes, combined with its modular avionics and multirole flexibility, place the FA-50 among the most capable light combat aircraft currently on the market.