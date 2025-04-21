United States: First Oil From The Ballymore Offshore Field

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies announced Monday the start of production from the deepwater Ballymore field offshore U.S., in which the Company has a 40% interest alongside operator Chevron (60%).

Located 120 kilometers off the Louisiana coast and launched in May 2022, Ballymore has a total daily gross production capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil per day and 50 million cubic feet of gas per day tied back to the Chevron operated Blind Faith floating production unit.

At plateau, Ballymore will represent close to 30,000 boe/d net of cash-accretive production for TotalEnergies. The project utilizes existing infrastructure as well as standardized equipment to ensure lower development costs and lower emission intensity.

“The start-up of Ballymore will increase TotalEnergies’ production capacity in U.S. deepwater to more than 75,000 boe/d and contribute to the Company’s targeted hydrocarbon production growth of over 3% in 2025”, said Nicolas Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “The United States is a major market for the deployment of our integrated energy model, which combines low breakeven and low emissions oil and gas projects with LNG and integrated power developments.”