Will US Cut In Peacekeeping Mission Deepen Bangladesh’s Political Turmoil? – OpEd

By Dr. Anjuman A. Islam

The geopolitical pendulum is swinging back—and this time, it’s shaking Bangladesh. A leaked memo from the White House Budget Office proposes a potentially seismic move: cutting off U.S. funding for UN peacekeeping operations.

While the world is still grappling with the dramatic collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s long-standing government on August 5, Bangladesh now finds itself stumbling under the fragile interim leadership of Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus. Against this backdrop of uncertainty, the U.S. decision only sharpens the blade hanging over a nation plagued by political instability, economic fragility, and institutional erosion—not least the bloodshed within its once-proud military.

This latest shift in Washington’s policy comes at a time when global multilateralism is under serious strain. Populism and isolationism are resurgent, and countries like Bangladesh—caught in the crosshairs of great power rivalry—are being forced to reckon with consequences beyond their control. The proposed U.S. cuts to peacekeeping, which could slash about 27% from the UN’s operational budget, are more than just fiscal tightening—they signal a profound retreat from ideological and global responsibilities.

The implications for Bangladesh could be disastrous. Yet, perhaps unsurprisingly, Dr. Yunus’s administration is faltering. There is no visible initiative to address the unfolding crisis. Just like the deteriorating law and order situation, this too poses a grave threat to the country’s military. Once again, it highlights the glaring deficiencies in Yunus’s leadership.

A Fragile Interim Leadership

Dr. Muhammad Yunus may be a darling of the West—a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, a microfinance pioneer, and a renowned figure in development circles—but in reality, his capacity to govern a politically turbulent nation as the head of an interim government is as questionable as his leadership within Grameen Bank once was.

In particular, the deteriorating law and order situation, the government’s inaction in the face of rising murders, robberies, and rapes, and the soaring prices of essential commodities have cast serious doubt on his administration. Yunus’s various pretexts for remaining in power without holding elections have only deepened public suspicion about his intentions. Since taking the reins of the transitional administration after Hasina’s ouster, Yunus has shown a troubling disconnect from the realities on the ground.

His administration, lacking both grassroots legitimacy and political acumen, has so far failed to articulate a coherent roadmap for democratic restoration or economic stability. While he speaks eloquently at international forums and hosts carefully choreographed photo ops, domestic unrest continues to grow. The promise of “inclusive governance” has fallen on deaf ears in a country that is, in practice if not in name, leaderless.

Worse still, Yunus is reportedly at odds with the army chief who facilitated his rise to power. The recent U.S. tariff hike and the announcement that peacekeepers’ pay will be cut have plunged Bangladesh into a fresh crisis—once again calling Yunus’s leadership into question.

Political parties remain deeply polarized, civil society institutions are weakening, and public disillusionment is rising. Protests, strikes, and sporadic violence have erupted across the capital, Dhaka, reflecting a growing frustration with symbolic leadership and vague promises. In this increasingly chaotic environment, even the country’s most stable institution—the Bangladesh Army—is beginning to show signs of strain. While alarm is growing within the military, there remains a conspicuous lack of action from within the government.

A Crumbling Pillar: The Bangladesh Army’s Decline at Home and Abroad

For decades, Bangladesh has been the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, earning global acclaim and fostering a deep sense of national pride. These missions have not only brought prestige but also served as a vital economic engine. Peacekeeping revenues have enabled soldiers from modest backgrounds to send money home, build houses, and invest in education. In a country where rural livelihoods are often precarious, the peacekeeping dividend has been transformative.

Now, the United States’ withdrawal from the proposed peacekeeping fund threatens to sever this vital lifeline. What may be a diplomatic inconvenience for other nations poses an existential threat to Bangladesh. The potential collapse of this system could send shockwaves through the rural economy, erode morale within the military ranks, and even spark unrest among soldiers now facing an uncertain future.

More troublingly, the army—long respected abroad for its discipline and professionalism—is proving increasingly ineffective at home. Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, the military played a key role in establishing a new administration under Yunus. The Yunus government attempted to maintain law and order by keeping the army deployed in the field and even granting it magisterial powers. However, in recent months, the army has struggled to control domestic unrest, criminal violence, and escalating political chaos. Its reputation within the country has suffered. Army personnel have been implicated in various extrajudicial killings, drawing significant criticism both domestically and internationally.

The fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government has also triggered panic within the military. Many officers have been arrested, and unrest is brewing both inside and outside the institution. Soldiers are grappling with a deep sense of betrayal—by their leadership, their government, and now, by an international system that once held them in high regard. All of this has contributed to a silent, simmering fear within the ranks. Yet, no visible initiative has been taken by either side to address this growing unease.

The Collapse of a National Strategy

Peacekeeping has never been merely a humanitarian gesture for Bangladesh. It has been a central pillar of the nation’s foreign policy, a vital revenue stream, and a point of pride for both civilians and military alike. The country built an entire ecosystem around this global role—military training academies, logistical support units, even diplomatic campaigns focused on maintaining its place at the top of the peacekeeping pyramid.

With Trump’s America reviving its isolationist doctrine, that ecosystem faces sudden and potentially irreversible collapse. The economic fallout could be immense. Remittances from peacekeepers help fuel rural development, pay for education, and lift families out of poverty. A sharp reduction in deployment opportunities could destabilize local economies already reeling from inflation and unemployment.

Diplomatically, Bangladesh risks a significant downgrade. Once viewed as a responsible and committed international actor, it may lose clout in global forums, sidelined by larger powers or regional rivals. Even more dangerously, an underpaid, disillusioned, and poorly managed military force at home may become a liability—susceptible to corruption, radicalization, or internal fragmentation.

A Nation Adrift in a Shifting World Order

These developments are unfolding amid a rapidly changing world order. For Bangladesh, this presents a dangerous realignment. Increasing reliance on Chinese military training, infrastructure loans, and technology partnerships could trap the country in a cycle of debt and dependency. Historically, Bangladesh has maintained a delicate balance between competing global powers—managing relations with the United States, China, and neighboring India. That balance now hangs by a thread.

Dr. Yunus’s globalist idealism, while admirable, lacks the hard-nosed realism needed to navigate this storm. If he fails to pivot, Bangladesh risks losing its strategic autonomy, becoming a pawn rather than a player in the new geopolitical game. In such a scenario, the country could find itself in even deeper trouble.

Yet this is an issue that political governments are better equipped to resolve—something the Yunus-led administration, which lacks a political mandate, has failed to do. It is not relinquishing power. It is not holding elections. Worse, it is also engaging in various unlawful activities.

If Bangladesh is to avoid further descent into dysfunction, decisive action is needed on multiple fronts.The interim administration must move beyond its technocratic caretaker model and facilitate the transfer of power to an elected political government. Elections, while essential, are no substitute for genuine leadership. The administration must consist of individuals who understand the nation’s political terrain—those who grasp Bangladesh’s secular ethos, can engage with the public, work with political parties, and begin to restore institutional trust.

The military must undertake urgent internal reforms. It must root out political elements that have eroded its professional ethos and recommit to its foundational principles of discipline, service, and constitutional loyalty. Only a credible and apolitical military can restore domestic stability while commanding respect abroad. Any militant factions within the armed forces must be carefully monitored and dismantled.

Also, Bangladesh must launch a strategic diplomatic campaign to rally international support for sustainable UN peacekeeping roles. While U.S. support may wane, other allies—especially the European Union, India, and nations from the Global South—should be engaged meaningfully. The country must maintain strong diplomatic relations across the board. However, the Yunus government’s controversial remarks toward neighboring countries have only worsened tensions. As a consequence, India has even blocked Bangladesh’s access to its ports for shipping garment products to Europe.

Bangladesh must explore alternative models of militarization. Regional cooperation, humanitarian missions, and climate response units can offer new avenues for international engagement—replacing the shrinking opportunities in traditional peacekeeping roles.

At the Crossroads of History

This is not a passing storm. The collapse of a government, the rise of an untested interim leader, and the revelation of a significant military revenue stream are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a deeper crisis—a breakdown of governance, a loss of national direction, and a failure to adapt to a changing world. In this situation, the longer Dr. Yunus remains in power, the more fragile the country’s government will become, the more law and order will deteriorate, and the deeper the military’s crisis will grow. There is no alternative to a transfer of power through fair elections.

The proposed U.S. cutback in UN peacekeeping missions is not the final blow, but it could mark the beginning of a dangerous new chapter for Bangladesh. If the country continues to stumble under symbolic leadership and fragmented institutions, this moment will be remembered not as a temporary crisis, but as a turning point toward national collapse—something, as Dr. Yunus himself acknowledged, no one can manage.

To change that trajectory, Bangladesh must summon political courage, institutional integrity, and international solidarity. The world may be retreating—but Bangladesh must rise. And for that, there is no alternative to a sound political governance structure and a peaceful, well-organized army.

The sooner Dr. Yunus understands this, the better it will be for Bangladesh.