Untangling US Interests In Southeast Europe – OpEd

By Peter Tase

On June 13, US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels to participate in the two days of summits with the European Union and NATO countries, these events were part of his first foreign trip since taking office and a long-awaited interaction intended to reinvigorate the already stagnant Transatlantic ties. Two days earlier (over the weekend), President Biden attended the G7 Summit in Great Britain, were the world’s wealthiest democracies gathered to address pressing challenges; and he enjoyed a cup of tea with the Queen at the Windsor Castle only a few hours before departing for Belgium.

In every public appearance, President Biden reaffirmed America’s traditional support for the European Union as an important partner in global affairs, although Southeast Europe and Slovenia in particular, are suffering from an imminent contrast of his tenets in the ground. It is a fact that Southeast Europe has not garnered a pivot in the US Foreign Policy yet; although other economic powers are sparing no effort to penetrate in the political elites and consumer market of this particular region.

The US President addressed superfluously the concept of human rights, however he did not tackle the serious consequences of fake news orchestrated by communists and the overwhelming leftist propaganda machine that has engulfed Slovenia and the entire region of South East Europe into an unnecessary disinformation conundrum that is reviving the tarnished old days of the Soviet Union.

During his meetings at NATO and Brussels, Mr. Biden did not address the disinformation campaigns and growing leftist propaganda campaigns, that have been taking place in South – East Europe and are infused constantly to European Society by the Bolshevik journalists loyal to Tanja Fajon and other communist, left leaning political parties in Slovenia.

Left wing political and psychological warfare is a real and present danger to the Transatlantic Alliance and a menace to democratic institutions within the European Union. In Brussels, this pressing matter unfortunately was not emphasized effectively by the majority of EU and NATO leaders; although media networks and associations of journalists controlled by leftists and communists are a prelude to a growing number of agents of influence across Europe and have direct national security implications for the United States of America and the European countries may become ever more vulnerable to political convulsions and marred elections.

Fajon’s propaganda machine, nurtured by communist journalists and a soviet style manger; where fake news is concocted in cooperation with international social media platforms, is harming the European economy and is the main obstacle to EU’s domestic policy reforms, sustainable growth; indeed, it is emerging as a serious source of regional turmoil in the Balkans.

The illegal imprisonment of Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Janša is a genuine illustration of the damage that communist propaganda had orchestrated in Slovenia (in June 2014) and other equally dangerous imbroglios in Europe over the last decade.

On June 20, 2014 (seven years ago), Slovenia was the theater of the greatest abuse of the rule of law where Mr. Janez Janša, a political competitor was removed; this was a gross violation of democratic principles in modern Europe.

Subsequently, the prominent Committee for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms was established – the 2014 Committee, which demanded: the adoption of an immediate Supreme Court decision to suspend Janša’s prison sentence, the abolition of the unconstitutional, illegal, and unjust judgment in the Patria case. As well as defend the rule of law, human rights, fundamental freedoms and the establishment of a democratic state.

Recently, Slovenian Journalists’ organizations in cooperation with left wing political parties in Ljubljana, have continued to merely deteriorate and harm the image of Slovenia abroad, by attacking Prime Minister Janez Janša, one of the main architects of independence and the nation’s most efficient public servant.

Out of this complex picture, today there are two salient matters that remain intertwined with socialists’ behavior and require immediate attention: 1. European Union is facing serious challenges, including the growing levels of migration, rising extremism and Turkophobia (Anti-Turkish Sentiment), ageing societies, economic difficulties, and terrorism threat; 2. United States’ Transatlantic cooperation is in danger due to leftist – socialist propaganda maneuvers in Slovenia and Southeast Europe; NATO’s role as the main transatlantic political consultation forum is being weakened and threatened.

It is the responsibility of democratic governments across the Atlantic to address – without any useless public fanfare – and reduce the impact of psychological warfare and disinformation campaigns concocted by Europe’s neo-communists, so that a new era in transatlantic relations is upheld; a greater cooperation among NATO Allies is observed and tangible coordination efforts are ascertained.