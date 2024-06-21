Pakistan’s Social Media Conundrum: Navigating Challenges And Charting A Way Forward – OpEd

By Abdul Mussawer Safi

Ahmed was carelessly scrolling through his social media accounts on his phone, ignorant of the risks under the surface of the visuals. On the internet, things like altered photos, false profiles, and offensive abuse are on the rise. The more awful tales he clicked on, the more he could not believe these seemingly innocent platforms were masking such serious consequences. The internet was filled with screams for revenge from victims like Ahmed, who were trapped in a confusing web of suffering. We must do more than amend the laws to address this cyber danger. It was time for everyone to get off their behinds and see that Pakistan’s power extended well beyond its physical boundaries into the realms of technology and information.

There is much noise in the digital world, but the laws that govern social networking sites (SMNs) are like an exciting evaluation story. Capture a scene from a shadowy virtual courtroom where content ownership, privacy, and data protection issues are crucial. The jury is now debating multiple accusations, consisting of politicians, internet corporations, and consumers. There are claims of invasion of privacy, abuse, and hate speech in the prosecution’s case.

However, according to the defense, SMNs are only a mirror reflecting society’s imperfections. Every time the Pakistan Electronic Communications Act (PECA) is changed, the judge, dressed in his or her robes of justice, reads it many times. What will happen still needs to be clarified. To solve this judicial puzzle, we need more than just laws. A Digital Rights Protection Authority would help people of all races and genders navigate the dangerous SMN world. The words “Digital Sovereignty of Pakistan” can be heard as the gavel falls. They want the internet to be a better, safer place.

Cybercrime has become increasingly commonplace because of the proliferation of social media, which has improved human contact and made us more susceptible to it. More and more instances of morphing, false profiling, harassment, and misinformation are cropping up, which is damaging the integrity of online groups. Victims of cybercrimes in Pakistan often encounter challenging obstacles while attempting to pursue justice. As they seek redress, they face obstacles such as a lack of moral support, inadequate legal safeguards, and social attitudes.

A comprehensive overhaul is required because existing legal structures are ill-equipped to handle the complexities of internet abuse. Given these challenges, Pakistan’s Digital authority must be established through national initiatives. In order to address the multi-faceted issues brought about by social media and make the internet a more secure and safe space for all users, these measures should center on formulating comprehensive regulations.

The increasing significance of social media networks (SMNs) in modern society is leading to more complex legal implications of these platforms. Concerns like data protection, privacy, liability, content moderation, and people’s “Right to be Forgotten” to manage their digital footprint must be resolved. Users’ right to privacy is violated, and users are placed in danger of cybercrime when social media platforms and other internet services acquire and share personal data without authorization. When incidents of bullying, stalking, and hate speech go unchecked, they may cause physical and mental harm. Companies profit from people’s personal information without enough compensation or transparency.

The “Right to be forgotten” should be a part of the rules so that people can manage their online reputation and the information others can see about them. If unfounded rumors circulate quickly on social media, it might severely damage someone’s reputation. Personal and professional relationships may become strained and distrustful when defamation occurs. Women in Pakistan often face cyberbullying, cyber violence, and harassment on social media. Women’s rights, safety, and dignity on these platforms must be safeguarded.

Online scams and spam are major problems since there is no mechanism to stop people from illegally sharing and using creative works on social media. Tech corporations violate users’ privacy rights by collecting and profiting from their data without sufficient transparency or consent. Social media is a breeding ground for discrimination, hate speech, and accusations of blasphemy. Weak legislative safeguards leave individuals and institutions open to harassment, bigotry, and hate speech.

The way forward:

The spread of radical ideology, the elevation of sensationalism above substance, and the escalation of political instability have all been fostered by social media platforms. These platforms make things worse by further dividing society, which in turn causes more polarization. The seriousness of pressing social and political problems is diminished due to the fixation on dramatic headlines. Online “echo chambers” promote discordant ideas and disinformation, which weakens public faith in institutions and the government and increases the likelihood of civil upheaval.

India is leading the way in aggressively improving its legal structure to examine digital information, but this can only work if clear regulations are in place and global collaboration is also required. Establishing a specialized Digital Rights Protection Authority to defend the rights of individuals and marginalized groups should be a top priority, as should prioritizing secure online places. Regulations and enforcement should be implemented to counteract online abuse, and partnerships with SMMs should be formed. State-supervised agreements should ensure the accountability of SMN firms as part of digital sovereignty. By balancing data protection, content control, and individual rights, the state must also work with other nations to preserve digital purity and dignity.