Crown Prince, French President Speak Ahead Of Two-State Summit

By Arab News

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call on Saturday with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders reviewed the outcomes of the high-level international conference on resolving the Palestinian issue through peaceful means and implementing the two-state solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

They also discussed preparations for the resumption of the conference at summit level on Sept. 22, as part of efforts to end the war in Gaza and achieve lasting peace leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The call highlighted the adoption of the New York Declaration, issued by the conference and endorsed by an overwhelming majority at the UN General Assembly.

Both sides noted the growing number of countries announcing their intention to recognize a Palestinian state, reflecting a broad international consensus on advancing toward a peaceful future that ensures the Palestinian people’s legitimate right to independence, SPA reported.