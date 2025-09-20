Saudi-Pakistan Defense Pact: A Historic Strategic Alliance – OpEd

By Arab News

By Dr. Ali Awadh Asseri

More than half a century of defense partnership between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan reached a new peak when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement in Riyadh on Wednesday. The agreement declares that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

The defense pact mirrors collective security arrangements traditionally associated with regional alliances such as NATO and the Gulf Cooperation Council, designed to deter potential aggressors. According to the joint statement, it “reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.”

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a distinctive and enduring relationship, often demonstrated through exceptional solidarity in critical moments. For Saudi Arabia, security and stability in the Arab Gulf are of paramount significance. Pakistan also cannot overlook this crucial factor, given its unique relations with the Kingdom.

Though concluded soon after the Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha, the agreement marks the outcome of years of sustained dialogue between the two allied states. It is not a reaction to any particular country or event, but the institutionalization of a deep and resilient partnership between Riyadh and Islamabad.

The joint statement also refers to this partnership, highlighting “shared strategic interests and close defense cooperation” as the foundation of the agreement, whose real value, in my opinion, lies in the historic bond that exists between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. It takes their time-tested military-to-military ties to a whole new level.

The agreement represents the logical conclusion of decades of steadfast and sincere efforts by successive leaders and governments, with unwavering support from both the Saudi and Pakistani people. It should therefore be understood not merely in the context of current regional tensions but through the broader lens of shared history.

This extraordinary camaraderie was visibly symbolized on Wednesday, when Sharif’s aircraft entered Saudi airspace escorted by Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s — a gesture of honor previously accorded only to leaders such as Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The grandeur of the moment was further underscored by Pakistani flags adorning the streets of Riyadh and Saudi flags flying across Islamabad. As the news spread, social media in both countries lit up with pride and celebration, reflecting the shared sentiment of witnessing a landmark in bilateral ties.

Having served in Pakistan as the Kingdom’s envoy for nearly a decade, I can readily imagine the depth of public feeling, even as the country continues to suffer from devastating monsoon floods. For Pakistanis, Saudi Arabia holds a special place: millions travel there annually for Hajj and Umrah, while millions more have contributed to the Kingdom’s prosperity through their labor and dedication.

Within the framework of Vision 2030, the crown prince has prioritized deepening Saudi Arabia’s political, economic, defense and cultural engagement with Pakistan. This priority has found an equal response in Islamabad. Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s army chief, has, like Sharif, maintained regular engagement with Saudi leaders and developed close ties with Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, who was awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan last year.

This rare compact between leadership and people is deeply rooted in history, predating both the establishment of the Kingdom and the creation of Pakistan, and flourishes with each passing decade. While I examine this unique relationship and its underlying rationale in detail in my forthcoming book, “Saudi Arabia and Pakistan: An Enduring Relationship in a Changing World,” a brief outline of key milestones in the defense sphere is useful here to explain the historical significance of the agreement.

Saudi-Pakistani defense cooperation began to take shape in the 1960s, during the leadership of King Faisal and President Ayub Khan. At that stage, Pakistan provided training and advisory support to the Royal Saudi Air Force, laying the first formal foundations of a relationship that would steadily expand. In 1967, the first formal defense cooperation agreement, signed in Islamabad by Defense Minister Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, marked the beginning of Pakistan’s sustained role in Saudi Arabia’s defense.

During the late 1960s and 1970s, this agreement was translated into large-scale exchanges of military personnel and expertise. Hundreds of Pakistani officers served in Saudi Arabia as trainers, advisers and engineers, while thousands of Saudi soldiers and aviators were trained in Pakistan under structured contracts. By the early 1970s, Pakistan had extended technical cooperation to civil aviation and airlines, while simultaneously building Saudi defensive fortifications along the Yemeni border. The cooperation was not limited to training alone: it created the nucleus of a Saudi military establishment that drew heavily on Pakistani experience and professionalism.

The 1980s brought a major expansion in the scale and scope of bilateral defense ties. Regional turbulence, including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the Iran-Iraq War, prompted Riyadh and Islamabad to institutionalize their military collaboration through a 1982 protocol agreement.

This protocol established the Saudi-Pakistan Armed Forces Organization and authorized the large-scale deployment of Pakistani forces in Saudi Arabia. At its peak, more than 20,000 Pakistani troops, including divisions and brigades, were stationed in sensitive regions such as Tabuk and the Eastern Province, performing both training and operational roles, while also reassuring Saudi Arabia against any threats.

Cooperation remained steady through the Gulf War of 1990-91, when Pakistan dispatched more than 11,000 troops to Saudi Arabia at Riyadh’s request. These forces were deployed primarily in defensive positions to protect borders and holy sites, in line with the 1982 protocol.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the focus of collaboration shifted to counterterrorism and intelligence sharing, particularly in the fight against Al-Qaeda and in managing instability in Afghanistan. The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, highlighted the shared security concerns of both states and reinforced the need for continued military and intelligence cooperation, even as both countries worked alongside the US during the War on Terror.

The past decade and a half have seen a further diversification of defense relations, adapting to new regional and global realities. Pakistan’s former army chief Gen. Raheel Sharif assumed command of the Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition in 2017, reflecting Riyadh’s trust in Pakistan’s leadership of collective security. Since then, joint army, naval and air force exercises have become a regular feature, complemented by growing cooperation in defense production and technology.

The deployment of Pakistani troops and military advisers in Saudi Arabia has also continued under the framework of the 1982 agreement, primarily in training and advisory roles, while new avenues of collaboration in defense industries have emerged. This historical trajectory shows how the new agreement is not an abrupt development but the culmination of decades of steady, evolving cooperation built on mutual trust and shared security needs.

It will play a critical role in ensuring credible defense, as well as in charting a sustainable security framework for the future. The evolving regional security environment and global geopolitical challenges require Riyadh and Islamabad to strengthen their defense coordination. Joint exercises, advanced training and co-production in defense industries can form the backbone of this next phase, aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of building Saudi Arabia’s self-reliance, while drawing on Pakistan’s battle-hardened military expertise.

Equally important is the political significance of the pact. It reflects recognition of Pakistan’s rising diplomatic profile in recent months. After the US’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan’s strategic utility declined in Washington under President Joe Biden. However, Islamabad has since reopened channels of engagement with the US under the Trump administration, signaling a cautious revival of strategic ties, while maintaining its enduring partnership with China, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

At the same time, Pakistan has strengthened political, security and economic relations with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, while also gaining visibility in multilateral diplomacy. As president of the UN Security Council in July 2025, Islamabad successfully mobilized support for a resolution on the peaceful settlement of disputes and played an active role in the UN High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. Collectively, these developments have enhanced Pakistan’s standing in the eyes of the Kingdom and underscored the logic of a binding defense pact.

Finally, the defense pact also reflects Pakistan’s appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support in difficult times — whether through soft loans, deferred oil payments or sustained humanitarian and political assistance. Against this backdrop, the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement represents both continuity and renewal: continuity of a defense relationship forged over decades and renewal in adapting that partnership to the demands of an uncertain future.