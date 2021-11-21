ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, November 21, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

The IRGC seizes foreign ship in Persian Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

The IRGC seizes foreign ship in Persian Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel. Photo Credit: Fars News Agency
1 Middle East World News 

Iran’s IRGC Seizes Foreign Ship In Persian Gulf For Alleged Diesel Smuggling

RFE RL 0 Comments

By

(RFE/RL) — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on November 20 they had seized a boat in the Persian Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel.

“A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” Iranian media quoted Colonel Ahmad Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern Parsian county, as saying.

“After the inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were seized and the 11 foreign crew members were brought before a court,” he added.

Hajian did provide the ship’s nationality or details about when it was seized. He also did not specify the nationality of the crew members.

To protect Iran’s economy, Hajian said, his unit would “deal decisively” with fuel smuggling in the sea.

Iran has frequently seized boats it says are being used for smuggling fuel in the Gulf.

The hard-line Fars news agency, affiliated with the IRGC, released video footage showing speed-boats intercepting a vessel and masked armed Guards boarding it.

The incident is the latest in a series in the Persian Gulf where several ships have been attacked or seized.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *