Shelling Renews Safety Concerns At Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

By Eurasia Review

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it planned to carry out inspections Monday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after two days of shelling in the area renewed concerns about the potential disaster at the site.

The latest round of attacks near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant included what the IAEA said were more than a dozen blasts Sunday.

“Even though there was no direct impact on key nuclear safety and security systems at the plant, the shelling came dangerously close to them. We are talking meters, not kilometers,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said. “Whoever is shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is taking huge risks and gambling with many people’s lives.”

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly blamed each other for shelling near the power plant amid the war Russia launched in late February with its invasion of Ukraine.

A Kremlin spokesman told reporters Monday other countries need to use their influence to help end attacks at the site.

As bitter winter weather hits Ukraine, Russia has been attacking the Ukrainian power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians. In the Zaporizhzhia region alone, the Ukrainian presidency said, Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in about a dozen communities, destroying 30 homes.