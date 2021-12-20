Iran: IRGC Stages Massive Drill In South

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps launched a large-scale war game along the southern coasts of Iran on Monday.

The exercise, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet)”, involves various IRGC units such as the ground force, the aerospace force, and the cyber-electronic division.

The war game covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

The units taking part in the drill carry out offense operations at the strategic level to practice action against the origins of the hypothetical enemy’s attack.

In comments at a press conference on Monday morning, the IRGC deputy commander for operations, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, said the war game is aimed at boosting the preparedness of the IRGC combat units and has been designed with the simulation of one of the most sophisticated offense tactics used in the hybrid warfare and the complexity of the hard and soft wars.

The spokesman for the war game said the Basij supplies the human force for the naval operation and ground combat at the exercise.

A series of military systems and weapons recently delivered to the IRGC would be employed in the drill, the general noted.

“The message of the war game is defending and safeguarding the national security, as well as peace, friendship and comfort for the neighbors. The basis of our defense logic is security, might, and active and smart deterrence in the Persian Gulf region,” he added.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.