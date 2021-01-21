ISSN 2330-717X
Dubai Suspends Live Entertainment In Hotels And Restaurants

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Dubai has suspended entertainment activities in restaurants and hotels as a precaution against the continued rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

In circular to owners and managers of hotels and restaurants in the emirate, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing said that field inspections have discovered “an increase in violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.”

“The Department directs all concerned in hotel establishments and restaurants to temporarily hold entertainment activities as of Thursday, January 21, 2021 until further notice,” the government agency said.

“The Department will continuously assess the new situation with the health authorities.”

Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority has ordered doctors and hospitals to suspend elective and non-urgent surgeries until February 19.

The circular said surgeries will be suspended for a month starting on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Doctors may allow small procedures only if they will not require deep sedation, hospitalization or blood transfusions, the circular added.

On Wednesday, the UAE has recorded 3,506 new COVID-19, another record high daily count since the start of the pandemic.

The new figures bring the total number of recorded virus cases in the UAE to 263,729. 

It said the infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition receiving the necessary care.

The health ministry said it conducted 162,945 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours as part of an intensified testing campaign.

It also announced six deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 762.

The ministry said the 3,746 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 235,421.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

