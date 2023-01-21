Enthusiasm: A Form Of Self-Motivating Universal Force – OpEd

By Dr. Rajkumar Singh

In psychology, enthusiasm is often considered a form of motivation. It is characterized by a high level of energy and a strong desire to engage in an activity or pursue a goal. Enthusiasm is generally seen as a positive emotion, as it can drive individuals to achieve their goals and feel a sense of accomplishment.

However, excessive enthusiasm, or “mania,” can be a symptom of certain mental disorders such as bipolar disorder, and it is important to seek professional help if one experiences such symptoms. Research in psychology has also found that enthusiasm is contagious, meaning that when one person is enthusiastic, it can inspire similar feelings in those around them. Studies have also shown that people who are enthusiastic tend to be more successful in various areas of life, including work and relationships. It is often considered a form of motivation. It can drive individuals to act and work towards their goals, even in the face of challenges or obstacles. It can also help to maintain motivation and engagement in an activity over time.

Enthusiasm has been described as a “self-generating” form of motivation, in that it can be self-sustaining and self-reinforcing. People who are enthusiastic about an activity tend to find it more enjoyable, which can in turn lead to more enthusiasm, and a higher likelihood of persistence in achieving their goals. It’s also worth noting that enthusiasm can be seen as a component of a more general concept in psychology called intrinsic motivation, which refers to motivation that comes from within, as opposed to external factors such as rewards or pressure. Intrinsic motivation is often related to personal interest, enjoyment and self-expression, which are all factors that enthusiasm can encompass.

Enthusiasm, courage and personality

In the context, enthusiasm and courage are two distinct but related concepts. Enthusiasm refers to a feeling of excitement and eagerness, while courage refers to the ability to face fear or adversity. Enthusiasm is often associated with motivation and a positive attitude, and it can be a powerful force in driving individuals to act and pursue their goals. In contrast, courage is more often associated with overcoming fear or adversity. It takes courage to act in the face of fear or uncertainty, and it is often seen as a necessary component of achieving goals that are difficult or require significant effort. While enthusiasm and courage are different, they often work together.

Enthusiasm can give people the energy and motivation to take on a challenge, while courage can help them overcome any fear or uncertainty they may feel. Together, enthusiasm and courage can be powerful tools for achieving goals and overcoming obstacles. Enthusiasm is also considered a personality trait, and research has shown that some individuals tend to be more enthusiastic than others.

Some personality theories, such as the Big Five Personality Traits, include traits that are related to enthusiasm. Other theories, such as the Zest for Life theory, propose that enthusiasm is a distinct trait, separate from the Big Five. This theory argues that people who score high in zest for life are energetic, optimistic, and have a strong desire to engage in new experiences and activities. It’s worth noting that enthusiasm can change over time, and can be influenced by different factors such as mood, life events, and situation. While some people may have a naturally high level of enthusiasm, others may need to work to cultivate it.

Kinds of enthusiasm

There are different types of enthusiasm, and they can manifest in different ways. Some common types of enthusiasm include:

a. Passionate enthusiasm: This type of enthusiasm is characterized by a strong emotional connection to an activity or goal. People who are passionate about something are deeply invested in it and may have a hard time imagining their lives without it.

b. Enthusiasm for learning: This type of enthusiasm is characterized by a strong desire to learn new things and acquire new knowledge. People who are enthusiastic about learning may be curious, inquisitive, and enjoy the process of discovery.

c. Work enthusiasm: This type of enthusiasm is characterized by a strong motivation to work and achieve goals. People who are enthusiastic about their work may be highly productive, and may find satisfaction in a job well done.

d. Social enthusiasm: This type of enthusiasm is characterized by a strong desire to interact with others and form social connections. People who are enthusiastic about social interaction may be outgoing and enjoy spending time with friends and family.

e. Recreational enthusiasm: This type of enthusiasm is characterized by a strong desire to engage in leisure activities and hobbies. People who are enthusiastic about recreational activities may be passionate about a particular hobby, such as sports, music, or art. It’s worth noting that these types of enthusiasm can overlap and are not mutually exclusive. A person can be enthusiastic about work and also has a recreational enthusiasm.

Further researches on enthusiasm

There have been several recent studies on enthusiasm and its effects. Some of the key findings include:

a. Enthusiasm can lead to better performance: Research has shown that individuals who are enthusiastic about a task tend to perform better than those who are not. This is thought to be due in part to the increased energy and motivation that enthusiasm provides.

b. Enthusiasm is contagious: Studies have shown that enthusiasm is contagious and can be spread from person to person. When one person is enthusiastic, it can inspire similar feelings in those around them, which can in turn lead to increased motivation and performance.

c. Enthusiasm can lead to better mental health: Research has shown that individuals who are enthusiastic about their lives tend to have better mental health than those who are not. This is thought to be due in part to the positive emotions and sense of accomplishment that enthusiasm provides.

d. Enthusiasm can lead to better physical health: Studies have shown that enthusiastic people tend to have better physical health than those who are not. This may be because enthusiasm is associated with increased activity levels, which can have positive effects on physical health.

e. Enthusiasm can be cultivated: Research has shown that people can learn to be more enthusiastic if they want to. Techniques such as positive thinking, goal setting, and mindfulness can help people to increase their level of enthusiasm. Enthusiasm has a relationship with creativity: Studies have shown that people who are enthusiastic tend to be more creative and come up with more original ideas. Enthusiasm may facilitate the ability to think outside the box and approach problems in a different way.

Overall, modern research on enthusiasm highlights the importance of this emotion in different domains of life, and the potential benefits that it can bring, such as better performance, motivation, and well-being.

Dr. Rajkumar Singh is a Youth Motivator, presently Professor of Political Science and Dean of Social Sciences along with Dean, Student’s Welfare (DSW), at B.N. Mandal University, Madhepura (Bihar), India. His 22 books published in addition to 900 articles in national and international journals and daily newspapers from 25 foreign countries.