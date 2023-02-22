Munich Conference: Resolving The Ukraine Conflict? – OpEd

By Patial RC

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is an annualevent held in February in Germany since 1963. The motto is: ‘Peace through Dialogue’ and it is the world’s largest gathering of its kind. Senior politicians, diplomats, military and security experts from the member countries of NATO and the European Union attend.

Other countries such as China, India, Iran, Japan and Russia are invited to discuss the current issues in security and defense policies. This year, for the first time since the nineties, Russian officials did not receive invitations to the conference. However, prominent Kremlin critics including exiled oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, chess champion Gary Kasparov, and Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed opposition political Alexey Navalny were offered seats instead. Iranian government officials were also excluded because of Tehran’s brutal suppression of protests.

President Zelensky of Ukraine set the tone of the three-day (17 to 19 Feb) 59th MSC held while the war is raging in Ukraine by urging Western leaders calling via video link “To Act rather than Talk,” for the speedy deliveries of weapons and warning of dwindling supplies on the war zone. Russia’s war in Ukraine dominated the discussions.

China Calls for Peace Talks

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi also dedicated most of his speech to the conflict in Ukraine.He called for peace talks and asserted that “some forces” have no interest in seeing the war end soon because of “bigger strategic goals than Ukraine.” He did not elaborate on who he meant, but the message chimes with claims from Russia that NATO is unwilling to enter into peace talks. Wang insisted that peace in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world is Beijing’s top foreign policy priority, as is respect for the sovereignty of independent nations. However, warned against international interference on the issue of Taiwan. Wang heads to Moscow after the conference.

In a statement, the US Department said that Blinken told Wang that the US is not seeking conflict with China but warned him against Beijing providing any material support to Russia, or helping Moscow evade Western sanctions.

Europe for More Weapons

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said member states must work together with the defense industry to scale up the production of munitions for Ukraine which, according to NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, is using them quicker than Europe can replace them.

Conference host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz firmly asked his European partners to follow up on their pledges to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine without delay. It was ironic that he’s now having to urge others to deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine after they’d put pressure on him to do the same in previous weeks. German Chancellor Scholz said Germany’s support for Kyiv is resolute but warned against hasty decisions and the dangers of escalation.

The new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius continued to push for higher military spending within Europe and NATO and called on the NATO alliance to agree on 2% as a minimum commitment.

America in No Mood for an Early Resolution

Vice President of the US Kamala Harris used her speech to accuse Russian forces of war crimes against humanity in Ukraine. She said that “justice must be served” and “the perpetrators must be held to account.”

Listened to US President Joe Biden’s address made in Warsaw, Poland on TV on Feb 21. It was all praise for the people of Poland and Ukraine. Poland’s generosity, their willingness to open their hearts and their homes, is extraordinary. Poland is hosting more than 1.5 million refugees from this war. His speech was applauded repeatedly by the people attending in the cold winter night.

He went on to say “When Russia invaded, it wasn’t just Ukraine being tested. Europe was being tested. America was being tested. NATO was being tested. All democracies were being tested. Putin thought NATO would fracture and divide. Instead, NATO is more united and more unified than ever — than ever before. He met the iron will of America. He found himself at war with a nation led by a man whose courage would be forged in fire and steel: President Zelensky. But there should be no doubt: Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire. Ukraine will Never be a victory for Russia. 143 nations have condemned Russia’s illegal annexation. Only four voted with Russia”.

“So, tonight, I speak once more to the people of Russia. The US and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today. And millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy. This war was never a necessity; it’s a tragedy. President Putin chose this war”. It’s simple. If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, it would end the war. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, it would be the end of Ukraine. That’s why, together, we’re making sure Ukraine can defend itself”. Together, we’ll celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in the history of the world NATO in the US in 2024. An attack against one is an attack against all a sacred oath to defend every inch of NATO territory”.

Is Ukraine getting Ready for Counteroffensives?

The strategic visit by US President Joe Biden to Kyiv and Poland, days before the first anniversary of the Russian war on Ukraine, has only hardened the battle lines and made it obvious that America is in no mood to facilitate an early resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. US further announced an additional $460-million aid to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars worth $450 million and the rest for energy infrastructure. Ukraine appears to be getting ready for counteroffensives.

Biden’s visit can be termed as sabre-rattling on European soil on Russian borders; in his opinion, Russian President Putin was ‘Dead Wrong’ in presuming that ‘Ukraine was weak and the West was divided.’ It was NATO’s eastern expansion and America’s provocation that led Russia to invade Ukraine on 24 Feb 2022.

Russian Reaction to the Visit of President Biden

As a possible reaction to the strategic visit by US President Joe Biden to Kyiv and Poland, Russia has suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) with the US. President Vladimir Putin announced the move in his State of the Union address at Duma where he made it clear that he would not change his war strategy in Ukraine. Putin also warned that the deliveries of weapons to Kyiv would lead to the corresponding consequences. It was NATO’s eastern expansion and America’s provocation that led Russia to invade Ukraine on 24 Feb 2022.

The MSC motto is: ‘Peace through Dialogue’?

The MSC motto is: ‘Peace through Dialogue’ butduring the entire conference there was ‘No Dialogue for Peace.’ However Russia-Ukraine conflict dominated the discussions during the three days of the conference. Instead of initiating a dialogue for peace to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict peacefully, many leaders of Western countries made provocative remarks making many believe that the 59th MSC was not staged for seeking Security or Peace.

The MSC motto ‘Peace through Dialogue’ was nowhere touched upon but it was dominated by NATO Chief’s ‘Weapons for Peace’ supply commitment to be put on fast track for Ukraine. Countries such as Sweden, China, Turkey and India the current G20 president, need to play a proactive role in bringing both sides to the negotiating table. It is clearly evident that the US- NATO is not looking for early peace in this conflict and this war is not going to end soon.UN needs to take the initiative in initiating a peace dialogue to help resolve the yearlong Russia-Ukraine conflict earliest.