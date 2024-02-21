Iranian Navy's Dena destroyer. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Navy's Dena destroyer. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Middle East South and Central Asia World News 

Iran To Take Part In Naval Drill In India

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian Navy has deployed its Dena destroyer to India for a large-scale multilateral exercise. 

The deputy commander of the Iranian Navy’s southern fleet said the Dena destroyer has taken part in the naval war game in line with the “very good and growing relations” with the Indian Navy.

Admiral Jalil Moqaddam said Iran and India, with their rich civilizational background, are two naval powers of the region.

He added that naval cooperation between Iran and India would help ensure maritime security and serve the interests of the region.

The Indian Navy’s largest-ever multilateral naval exercise, Milan 2024, is underway in the eastern port city of Visakhapatnam on the coasts of the Bay of Bengal.

Warships from the navies of 50 countries have participated in the harbor phase of the drill.

During the sea phase from February 24 to 27, the participating navies will conduct advanced air defense, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare drills, according to Indian Times.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency, which claims to be a private news agency in Iran but is reported be close to the IRGC, was launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *