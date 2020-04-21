Iran Says IRGC Extends Range Of Naval Missiles To 700 km

By Tasnim News Agency

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said his forces have developed homegrown naval missiles with a range of 700 kilometers.

In remarks on Monday, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the local military experts have manufactured various types of naval missiles with ranges of up to 700 kilometers.

He also pointed to the IRGC Navy’s success in manufacturing military vessels capable of carrying helicopters, saying various homegrown vessels have been developed with velocities above 90 knots and high-tech hulls.

“The speed of our vessels is three times that of American vessels,” he said.

The commander also warned the US against any wrong move in the Persian Gulf. “We have repeatedly pointed it out to Islamic countries that the Persian Gulf is a closed sea with an area of 250,000 square kilometers, and if anything happens to the nuclear-powered warships, there will be no living organism or clean water in the region for at least 10 to 12 years.”

Rear Admiral Tangsiri also warned the Persian Gulf Arab states that any accident for the foreign nuclear-powered vessels in the Persian Gulf will be highly dangerous for them, because they utilize desalination plants, while Iran has abundant domestic resources.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC Navy refuted the American account of what happened in an encounter between the Iranian forces and the US terrorists in the northern parts of the Persian Gulf on April 15, saying the US Fifth Fleet has provided an “untrue, purposeful and Hollywood-style” description of the event.

The IRGC also advised the US to respect the international maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, avoid adventurism and fake stories, and be aware that Iran’s military forces consider dangerous moves from outsiders as a red line and a threat to the country’s national security.

