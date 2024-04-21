BRICS And De-Dollarization Efforts – Analysis

By Zubair Mumtaz

The BRICS alliance, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has issued a call for Middle Eastern nations to cease using the US dollar for oil payments and instead utilize local currencies. This entice comes at a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Iran launching missile drone attacks against Israel and Russia urging regional countries to teach Israel and the US a lesson. The BRICS alliance has been expanding its membership to include oil-producing nations such as the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Iran, and is anticipated to strengthen economic ties with China and India, the two largest trading partners of the Emirates.

The decision to abandon the US dollar for oil payments is part of a broader endeavor to decrease reliance on the US financial system and promote the use of local currencies. This move could have significant ramifications for global oil trade and the wider international financial system. The BRICS bloc, which holds a larger portion of global GDP than the G7 countries when adjusted for purchasing power parity, is expected to gain increased economic and political influence through formal participation in the alliance.

Nevertheless, the transition away from the US dollar for oil payments presents certain challenges. The US dollar is widely accepted as a means of payment for oil and gas, while local currencies only constitute a small fraction of all trade and transactions. Furthermore, the complex initiative of establishing a common BRICS currency to enhance payment options would necessitate unanimous agreement among all members regarding an exchange rate and a comprehensive set of financial regulations.

Despite these obstacles, the BRICS alliance is persisting with its de-dollarization efforts, which could have significant implications for the global financial system and US influence. The shift away from the US dollar could diminish the effectiveness of US sanctions regimes, which serve as a crucial foreign policy tool in combating terrorist networks, rogue regimes, and criminal networks.

Dollar Dominance

The US dollar’s dominance in the global economy has had significant implications for emerging markets. On the positive side, the dollar’s stability and acceptance as a reserve currency have allowed emerging markets to access cheaper financing and reduce their exposure to exchange rate risks. However, there are also drawbacks, such as the potential for indiscriminate spending and economic imbalances, which can lead to global economic instability and conflicts.

One of the most significant impacts of the dollar’s dominance is the increased vulnerability of emerging markets to global economic shocks. These countries often rely heavily on international finance, such as foreign aid and foreign direct investment, which exposes them to increased vulnerability to fluctuations in global financial markets, changes in investor sentiment, or economic downturns in major economies.

Emerging markets also face challenges with currency risk. The strength of the local currency, level of economic development, and reliance on international trade and finance are factors that determine the impact of de-dollarization on a country. Developing nations may experience currency instability and inflation, which can affect trade and investment flows, making it more challenging to access international markets.

The dominance of the US dollar in the global economy has had adverse effects on emerging markets, especially when the dollar is strong. A robust dollar can result in heightened economic instability in emerging markets due to exchange rate depreciation, restricted credit availability, and decreased capital inflows. The impact of a strong dollar is more severe in emerging markets compared to advanced economies, as these nations have limited flexibility in monetary policy and may lack the necessary resources to counteract the negative consequences of a strong dollar.

The recent drop in Taiwan’s currency to its lowest level in almost eight years underscores the challenges that emerging markets face in dealing with a strong dollar. Similarly, the record low reached by India’s rupee signifies a significant devaluation of the currency against the US dollar. Additionally, Malaysia’s ringgit is approaching its weakest point since the Asian financial crisis in 1998, underscoring the susceptibility of emerging markets to the influence of a strong dollar.

Implications

The BRICS alliance’s recent proposal for Middle Eastern nations to cease accepting the US dollar for oil payments and instead utilize local currencies could have far-reaching consequences for the global economy’s reliance on the US dollar. The US dollar is widely recognized as a reserve currency and a medium of exchange, with countries holding reserves for various purposes, including managing economic shocks, financing imports, servicing debts, and regulating currency values. The US dollar’s dominance is primarily attributed to its pivotal role in oil pricing, as more than 90 percent of transactions in foreign exchange markets are denominated in dollars.

The BRICS’ endeavor to de-dollarize the international financial system has the potential to diminish the efficacy of US sanctions, which are crucial tools in the realm of foreign policy, particularly in combating terrorist networks, rogue regimes, and criminal organizations. If more countries adopt local currencies for oil payments, the US dollar’s share of official foreign exchange reserves could further decline, potentially weakening its status as the world’s primary reserve currency.

Nevertheless, de-dollarization is not without its challenges. The US dollar’s dominance is deeply entrenched, and transitioning to alternative currencies would necessitate countless exporters, importers, borrowers, lenders, and currency traders worldwide independently opting to utilize other currencies. Furthermore, the BRICS alliance comprises diverse nations with varying economic, political, and geographic disparities, making consensus-based decision-making a formidable task.

Despite these obstacles, the BRICS alliance remains steadfast in its pursuit of de-dollarization, which could have significant ramifications for the global financial system and US influence. While the shift away from the US dollar may undermine the effectiveness of US sanctions, it could also foster greater economic and financial autonomy for the participating nations, potentially contributing to global economic stability.

In conclusion, the BRICS alliance’s proposal for Middle Eastern partners to stop trading oil in US dollars has global economic implications. If this shift were to happen, it could challenge the dollar’s dominance as the world’s reserve currency, impacting US sanctions and global financial stability. Emerging markets heavily reliant on the dollar may face currency risk, economic instability, and vulnerability to external shocks. The dollar’s dominance limits its monetary policy flexibility and affects trade competitiveness and economic growth.