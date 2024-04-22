Robert Reich: A Small Thing You Can Do To Help Stop Trump – OpEd

By Robert Reich

A large contingent of the Kennedy family was on hand last week to endorse Joe Biden in an event in Philadelphia that featured speeches from Kerry Kennedy and Rory Kennedy — RFK Junior’s siblings — along with Rep. Joe Kennedy III (Junior’s nephew).

Members of the Kennedy family then knocked on doors and phone-banked in a voter outreach push.

The Kennedy family’s activism in behalf of Biden is welcome because RFK Junior could deliver the upcoming election to Trump.

RFK Junior has qualified for the ballot in the key battleground state of Michigan. His campaign or an allied super PAC say they’ve collected enough signatures to get on the ballot in other battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

Kennedy consistently polls in the high single digits in national surveys, and the evidence shows him pulling more votes away from Biden than from Trump. A late March Quinnipiac poll found Biden leading Trump by 3 points in a head-to-head matchup. But Trump took a 1-point lead over Biden when third-party candidates such as RFK Junior were added.

This article was published at Robert Reich’s Substack