Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be Censured – OpEd

By William Donohue

This letter explains why we want her censured. Contact Tom Rust, Staff Director House Ethics Committee: [email protected]

April 21, 2025

Rep. Michael Guest

Chairman House Ethics Committee

1015 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

Ranking Member

House Ethics Committee

1015 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515

Dear Rep. Guest and Rep. DeSaulnier:

I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat; I am independent. I am writing to you in my capacity as president of the nation’s largest Catholic civil rights organization. I have one request: Do what you can to have Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene censured.

Today, on the day that Pope Francis died, Greene wrote on X, “Today there were major shifts in global leadership. Evil is being defeated by the hand of God.” This was posted just hours after the pope died.

As Newsweek journalist Gabe Whisnant noted, the two major world leadership changes that were announced today were the death of Pope Francis and the resignation of Klaus Schwab as the head of the World Economic Forum. It is obvious that Greene’s remark about God defeating “evil” was aimed at the Holy Father.

How can we be sure? In 2022, I asked the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee to sanction Greene for saying that “Satan’s controlling the church.” In short, she has a history of slandering Catholics.

If Greene, who is an ex-Catholic, wants to make reasoned criticisms of Pope Francis, she has every right to do so. But no sitting member of Congress has the right to denigrate the leader of a world religion.

To allow her to continue to smear Catholicism reflects badly on the Congress. Therefore, I am asking that Republicans and Democrats come together to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene for her bigoted remarks.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

William A. Donohue, Ph.D.

President