ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

This 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R sold for a record $3.85 million at an auction in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Mecum Auctions

This 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R sold for a record $3.85 million at an auction in Indianapolis. Photo courtesy of Mecum Auctions
1 Automotive Entertainment 

1968 Ford Mustang Shelby Sells For $3.85 Million

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

A 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, the first prototype of the line of competition cars and the first to win a race, set a new record by selling for $3.85 million.

Mecum Auctions in Indianapolis said the Mustang, which was once driven by Ken Miles, who was played by Christian Bale in 2019 film Ford v Ferrari, fetched a high bid of $3.5 million, with the total price coming to $3.85 million with taxes and fees.

The sum made it the most expensive Mustang ever sold, breaking a record set in January when the 1968 Mustang featured in the Steve McQueen film Bullitt sold for $3.74 million.

The winning bidder of the GT350R, commonly known as the “Flying Mustang,” was not identified. It was previously owned by collector John Atzbach, who had the vehicle fully restored.

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.