Iran's Ebrahim Raeisi. Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency

Iran’s President-Elect Raeisi Invited To Turkmenistan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow invited Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi to visit his country for a meeting of the Caspian states’ leaders and a summit meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the Turkmen leader and the Iranian president-elect exchanged congratulations on the Muslim event of Eid al-Adha.

Wishing success for the Iranian president-elect during his tenure, Berdimuhamedow said the deep bonds between Ashgabat and Tehran have historical and cultural roots that have grown on the basis of mutual respect, equality and common interests.

He further invited Raeisi to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan and take part in the 6th summit meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral countries and the 15th ECO summit.

For his part, the Iranian president-elect emphasized that expansion of relations with neighbors will be at the top of his administration’s foreign policy agenda.

Highlighting the great capacities for the promotion of bilateral relations, Raeisi stressed the need for the launch of negotiations to expedite the enhancement of relations between the two neighbors.

He also urged the need to maintain and broaden international cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan, saying the officials of the two countries should hold consultations about the developments in Afghanistan, which are significant for both states.

Raeisi will be sworn in as the 8th president of Iran on August 3.

The former Judiciary Chief of Iran won the June 18 presidential election by garnering over 62 percent of the votes.

