Opposition Parties Naming Their Group As ‘INDIA’ Mischievous And Condemnable – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

The recently concluded meeting of some opposition parties in Bangalore to jointly put their efforts to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 election, has named their group as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which can otherwise be referred to as “INDIA” in short. This nomenclature has caused considerable surprise and anxiety among discerning people.

Of course, there are number of political parties in India and the name of such parties have the term India included, such as Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. and so on. There is nothing wrong in having such names with India being there. However, having a name only as “India” for a political group has several serious implications. While this political group would claim that its name is Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, In practical terms, in speeches and writings, only the short name” India” will be used to refer to it. This is already happening in media reports and even by the parties involved in this political group.

When this opposition political group contests in the elections, they will, of course, contest only in the name of their political party. But, in the election campaign, they will seek votes for their group, which they could clearly refer to as “India”. In practical terms, this would make it look as if 2024 election would be between the political group “India” and the Narendra Modi led political group. The gullible voters could be misled in thinking that the Narendra Modi led political group is fighting against “India”. This may create a view amongst gullible voters that they have to vote only for “India”.

Certainly, the implications are known to the opposition political group while carving out the name Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, as they can advantageously call themselves as “India”.

India’s electoral system is such that anybody over 18 years of age can vote irrespective of their educational qualification or their level of understanding of economic, social and political issues. The opposition political groups is certainly targeting to exploit this situation in their favour by using the short terms “India” to mislead voters.

This is an unacceptable situation, though it appears that there is no law that prevents a political group to call themselves as “India”.

The ball is now clearly in the court of the Election Commission of India and it should take note of this situation . The election commission should ask the opposition political group not to refer their name as “India” during the political discourse or in the election campaign. The Election Commission should tell the media clearly that whenever they refer to this political group , they should term it “I.N.D.I.A” both in writing as well as in discussions and never use the term “India”.

Certainly, the opposition political parties should refrain from using such negative tactics to defeat the Prime Minister Modi in 2024 election

Today, it appears that the opposition political group have virtually reduced their strategy to a hate Modi campaign and have not discussed any policy programmes or development plans while meeting in Bangalore. In such conditions, ethos of India’s electoral democracy has gone for a toss and it is made worse by using such tactics of using the name of the political group as “India” in short.