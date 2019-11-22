Sri Lanka: Committee To Probe Easter Attacks

By Eurasia Review

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Thursday told Colombo Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith that he would appoint an independent committee to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks.

President Rajapaksa called on the Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at the official residence of the Archbishop Thursday afternoon.

The President said he has already instructed the new Defence Secretary to take necessary measures to strengthen security and prevent any such attacks in the future. He said intelligence units will be developed and strengthened to enhance security arrangements in the country.

Meting out justice to Easter Sunday attack victims and lending necessary help to their family members will be high on the new government’s agenda he added.

While expressing his disappointment over the probes carried out by the previous government on the incident, Archbishop Ranjith told the new President that meting out justice to Easter Sunday attack victims was of utmost importance. He also told the President to mete out justice to whoever is responsible for the massacre, irrespective of their status.

