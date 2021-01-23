Iran, Russia Discuss Completion Of North-South Corridor

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow and a deputy chief of the Russian Railways weighed plans for the completion of a rail route in Iran that would be integrated into the International North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC), a multi-model route linking India and the Persian Gulf to Europe.

In a meeting at Iran’s Embassy in Moscow, the Iranian envoy, Kazem Jalali and First Deputy Managing Director of Russian Railways Sergey Pavlov talked about the latest plans regarding the North-South Transport Corridor, particularly the completion of a railroad that links the Iranian northern cities of Rasht and Astara.

The two officials also stressed the need to remove the obstacles to the construction of the major international route, which they said is of great economic significance for Iran, Russia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Jalali and Pavlov also agreed that Iran and Russia would continue transportation cooperation through a combination transit program, including land and maritime routes, before completion of Rasht-Astara railroad.

The NSTC concept was formalized by India, Iran and Russia in 2000 but it has not taken off in a big way yet. Western trade sanctions on Russia and Iran in recent years have provided a new impetus to put steam on the project.