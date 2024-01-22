Flags of Iran and Pakistan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Envoys Of Iran, Pakistan To Resume Missions In Days

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to resume full diplomatic relations after the settlement of a squabble over the recent reciprocal attacks on the border areas. 

The foreign ministries of Iran and Pakistan issued a joint statement on Monday, signaling thaw in the recently strained relations between the two Muslim neighbors.

According to the statement, the two countries have agreed, upon a telephone conversation between their foreign ministers, to let their ambassadors return to their diplomatic missions until January 26.

Moreover, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will travel to Pakistan on January 29 at the invitation of caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani.

