House Bills Seek To End Remaining US Government Coronavirus Shots Mandates – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Coronavirus shots mandates imposed by the United States government have largely been jettisoned as the coronavirus scare has receded, legal challenges have been pursued, and the experimental “vaccine” shots have fallen far short of meeting their often repeated “safe and effective” categorization.

Still, some US government mandates to take the shots remain in place, including for US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care personnel.

On Thursday, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) introduced legislation (HR 7049) that would repeal this shots mandate. You can read Roy’s press release regarding the bill’s introduction and find a copy of the bill here. Says Roy in the press release:

“The federal government never should have forced an experimental vaccine on the American people – especially after it knew the vaccine did nothing to prevent COVID transmission.



“These mandates forced people to choose between making their own healthcare decisions and their livelihoods; doing so was and still is unjust and un-American.“

Roy is also a cosponsor of Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) HR 4726, a bill to remove another remaining coronavirus shots mandates. As I wrote in July shortly after the introduction of HR 4726, that bill targets for defunding “any Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or Department of Homeland Security requirement that coronavirus shots be given as a condition for an alien to receive a visa or enter the US, for a nonimmigrant alien to have his status adjusted to be an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residency, or for an alien lawfully admitted to the US for permanent residence to become naturalized as a US citizen.”

Enacting these two bills would be a big step toward shutting down the remainder of the US government’s coronavirus crackdown.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute