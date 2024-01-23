Travis Kelce, COVID ‘Variants,’ And The CDC Vaccine Machine – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

On National Football League playoff games, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs has been promoting vaccines for new COVID “variants,” to be conveniently taken “two things at once,” with the annual flu shot. Before they follow Kelce’s advice, fans have a few things to consider.

The commercial does not name the new variants, the science behind them, or provide any information on the new vaccines. As fans might recall, Pfizer once wanted 75 years to reveal safety data on their vaccines, a demand supported by the FDA before being overturned by a federal judge. Nothing about that in the Kelce commercial, part of a campaign gearing up last year and stretching back all the way to early 2020.

“Variants happen,” the CDC explains, and the COVID virus “has many variants.” The variants happen “when viruses infect cells and begin to reproduce, and some of the resulting copies contain errors.” The CDC is “constantly tracking their emergence” through genomic surveillance with “partners in the United States and around the world.”

Nearly all the variants “represent relatively small changes compared with previous variants.” The CDC and “other agencies” monitor for impacts but “most of the time, new variants make little to no impact.” Even so, it’s important to “protect yourself and others,” by “staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, improving ventilation, and staying home when you’re sick.” (emphases added)

According to the CDC the latest variant is JN.1, “closely related to the variant BA.2.86 that CDC has been tracking since August,” and JN.1 has “only a single change” in the spike protein with BA.2.86. That variant is a “grandchild of Omicron,” according to Dr. William Schaffner, professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“This virus is a milder variant, but it looks to be just as contagious” as other Omicron variants, Schaffner told reporters. “It’s infectiousness is about the same, its transmissibility, its contagiousness, and its severity is about the same.”

According to the report, the new vaccines are “expected to be effective against the variant,” which is not the same as actual, proven effectiveness. Even so, Dr. Schaffner says, “If you haven’t been vaccinated—and so many people have not yet—there’s still time to get vaccinated, and while you’re at it, get your flu shot too.” That is the same pitch coming from Kelce, but there’s more going on here.

Dr. Schaffner is a veteran of the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), the CDC’s medical CIA, with veterans scattered in government, academia, and the media. Dr. Schaffner is also a big admirer of Dr. Anthony Fauci, a government bureaucrat since 1968 and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. According to Dr. Schaffner, Fauci is a “genius” at “shaping what he says in order to communicate effectively with the general public.” That invites a look at Dr. Fauci’s performance on the variants.

In late 2021, Dr. Fauci warned about Omicron’s “extraordinary capability of spreading” and the variant was “just raging through the world.” American hospitals were going to be stressed “particularly in areas of the country with low levels of vaccination.” Omicron was “extraordinarily contagious,” and the Biden advisor was “particularly worried about those who are in that unvaccinated class.”

Dr. Fauci was also on record that “the Delta variant is currently the greatest threatin the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19.” First identified in India, Delta was more dangerous among those not yet vaccinated. “We know our vaccines work against this variant,” contended Dr. Rochelle Walensky, but the people had to wonder.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden, vaccinated and boosted to the max, both tested positive for COVID. In similar style, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, both vaccinated and boosted, also tested positive.

In October of 2022, Dr. Fauci warned that a new and more dangerous virus could emerge in the winter, when there was “always the risk of an uptick.” Biden’s chief medical advisor did not outline the science behind the seasonality of such an increase, but told reporters “we’re encouraging people, particularly as we’re now in the fall season, to get that particular updated vaccine.”

Like Dr. Fauci, William Schaffner earned a medical degree at Cornell. The EIS vet “has worked extensively on the effective use of vaccines in both pediatric and adult populations and has been a member of numerous expert advisory committees that establish national vaccine policy.” That raises a point brought up by Sen. Rand Paul, also a medical doctor, in Deception: The Great COVID Cover-up.

Vaccine mandates, “should not be dictated by anyone who stands to gain monetarily,” a simple principle “still not understood or accepted.” Any monetary gains by doctors Fauci and Schaffner have yet to emerge in full detail, but other realities have been clarified.

The most likely source of the COVID virus is the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) which Dr. Fauci funded to perform gain-of-function research that makes viruses more lethal and transmissible. The virus made its way to the United States and was first announced by the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier, another veteran of the Epidemic Intelligence Service.

The CDC proclaims variants without verification by medical scientists outside their “partners in the United States and around the world.” Those include the World Health Organization, a faithful mouthpiece for China. There is very little difference between the variants, but the CDC gives them scientific sounding names like JN.1, with the menacing tag of “Pirola.”

As in previous cases, the new variant is proclaimed to be highly transmissible, so to be safe people must get new vaccines, which don’t prevent COVID infection or transmission. Dr. Schaffner still recommends them, and so does Travis Kelce. To use a football analogy, this white coat supremacy game should not continue until the penalties have been marked off.

This article was also published in The American Spectator