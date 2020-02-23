RENFE To Build High-Speed Railway Line Between Houston And Dallas: Contract Worth 6 Billion Dollars

By Eurasia Review

The Spanish Minister for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos, said that “we are celebrating that RENFE is launching operations in the USA with a contract worth 6 billion dollars”.

José Luis Ábalos expressed his satisfaction after confirming that RENFE – the railway operator run by his ministerial department – has been awarded the largest contract ever to a Spanish public company. The contract involves the design, construction and maintenance of a high-speed railway line between Houston and Dallas.

“RENFE is consolidating its position as one of the leading railway operators in the world” by becoming the operator responsible for designing the first high-speed railway line in the United States, said José Luis Ábalos.

The minister said that this news underscores the “prestige of our engineering, the competitive nature of our government-owned companies” and enhances the “Spain brand”.

He also stressed that events of this magnitude “demonstrate that we live in a great country that enjoys enormous international prestige” and that is worth working for.

This partnership, for which RENFE has already signed a preliminary agreement and a contract is currently being drawn up, will tie RENFE to the largest private capital railway operator in the world, Texas Central, until 2042.

