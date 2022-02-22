Corporate Elites Are Playing Blacks – OpEd

By William Donohue

We chose to review the diversity statements and programs of ten large-scale corporations. We then compared them to the racial profile of their top executives. The results are an eye-opener.

The worst offender, meaning the corporation with the biggest hypocrites, is Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs

In June 2020, Goldman Sachs announced that it “has a message right now to the companies they invest in: drive diversity throughout the organization, or we may just drive away from your stock.”

Good thing that principle doesn’t apply to themselves. If it did, it would mean sudden death.

There are 9 Executive Officers at Goldman Sachs. All are white. They have no blacks, Hispanics or Asians in these top positions.

Here are the other corporate phonies, in alphabetical order.

American Express

American Express asks workers to rank themselves on a hierarchy of “privilege.” If they say things like “We are all human beings,” they will be in violation of the company’s race-based regulations; it is seen as a “microaggression.”

Lucky for the whites on the Executive Team that only a few of their colleagues can charge them with “microagressions.”

There are 30 members on the Executive Team: 25 are white, 2 are black, 2 are Hispanic and 1 is Asian.

Apple

In June 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he was launching a Racial Equity Justice Initiative that will “challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exist for communities of color, and particularly for the black community.”

Too bad Apple didn’t begin by applying its diversity commitment to themselves.

Apple’s leadership consists of 14 persons: there are 12 whites and 2 Asians. There no blacks or Hispanics.

Bank of America

Bank of America’s racial-equity program for employees informs them that white toddlers “develop racial biases by ages three to five,” and therefore everyone “should be actively taught to recognize and reject the ‘smog’ of white privilege.”

There appears to be a lot of “smog” at Bank of America.

Of the 24 top executives, 19 are white, 2 are black, 1 is Hispanic and 2 are Asian.

Cigna

In July 2020, Cigna president and CEO David Cordani boasted that he was launching a new “Building Equity and Equality Program” to support “diversity, inclusion, equality and equity for communities of color.”

Looks like Cigna doesn’t regard Hispanics and Asians to be “people of color.”

The Executives and Management Team has 11 members, 8 are white and 3 are black. There are no Hispanics or Asians on the top team.

Citigroup Inc.

On its website, Citigroup has a section on racial equity wherein it pledges to “Work with marketing, communications and legal partners to establish guidelines that increase representation of people of color on Citi accounts and within leadership teams.”

Looks like the pledge was vacuous.

There are 17 members on its Executive Management Team: 13 are white, 1 is black, 1 is Hispanic and 2 are Asian.

Facebook

In July 2021, Facebook announced that by 2024, its goal was to hire more minorities and to “increase the number of US-based leaders (Director-level employees and above) who are people of color by 30%.”

If that is the case, it had better get on its affirmative-action bandwagon right away—it has a long way to go.

There is a total of 23 top executives at Facebook. Of that number, 21 are white, 1 is black and 1 is Asian. There are no Hispanics.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, says, “Everything has to start at home, where we’re working to drive our diverse and inclusive culture into every corner of our firm.”

Looks like they missed most of the corners.

On the Operating Committee of JPMorgan Chase, there are 18 persons, 16 of whom are white. They have no blacks, 1 Hispanic and 1 Asian.

Morgan Stanley

James Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley has doled out millions of dollars to black organizations. He has also encouraged workers to make donations, including to Black Lives Matter. He brags about adding a fifth value to the company’s core values: “Committing to Diversity and Inclusion.”

It seems that Gorman’s latest core value is more smoke than substance.

There are 20 members on the Operating Committee of Morgan Stanley. Of that number, 16 are white, 2 are black and 2 are Asian. There are no Hispanics.

Walmart

Walmart teaches its employees that the U.S. is a “white supremacy system,” and that white people “promote white supremacy thinking” that is “damaging to both people of color and to white people.”

It appears that the leadership of Walmart is dominated by white supremacists.

Of the 9 top executives, 8 are white and 1 is black. There are no Hispanics or Asians.

All ten of the chairmen and CEO’s of these major corporations are white, and all are men. Moreover, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase all asked shareholders to reject their racial-equity audits; the CEO of the latter company did so literally hours after decrying inequality. These elites are playing us, especially blacks. The insincerity of the ruling class is stunning. According to their own standards, most of these corporate titans are white racists. That being the case, they should resign immediately.