Russia: Duma’s Upper Chamber Votes ‘Yes’ To Use Forces Abroad

By Al Bawaba News

The Russian Federation Council unanimously supported the proposal to use troops abroad it is being reported on the social media

The Federation Council, which is the upper chamber of the Russian parliament has allowed the use of the Russian armed forces outside its borders according to Anadolu news. This effectively means Russian troops maybe used to intervene in Ukraine.

The council made the decision after President Vladimir Putin asked the body’s permission to use the military abroad, specifically in the breakaway regions of Ukraine’s Donbas region that Russia on Monday recognized as “independent,” the Turkish news agency added.

Speaking to the chamber, Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pavlov made it clear that permission is necessary to organize what Russia calls “peacekeeping missions” in Donbas’ separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

