Total Solarizes L’Oréal’s First Industrial Site In France

By Eurasia Review

Total, through its affiliate Total Quadran, one of the leading renewables players in France, announced Tuesday the commissioning of the solarization project at L’Oréal’s Vichy production plant. The project consists of photovoltaic parking lot awnings and charge points for electric vehicles.

The renewable electricity produced will cover 33% of the plant’s energy needs, from almost 4,000 solar panels across a surface area of 9,500 m² with total power of 1.5 MWp (Megawatts peak).

Total will also conduct an R&D project on this site, with the aim of analyzing the performance of the bifacial photovoltaic modules on the awnings.

“We are proud to accompany innovative industrial players like L’Oréal in their energy transition, by solarizing their production sites both in France and abroad,” stated Thierry Muller, General Manager of Total Quadran. “With our range of green electricity solutions, from site solarization to major green power purchasing agreements, we want to be a partner of choice for businesses as they reduce their carbon footprints.”

“We have been committed to the protection of the environment since we set the plant up fifty years ago, and we are delighted to pursue our L’Oréal for the Future drive alongside Total Quadran, in line with our sustainable development commitments. The opening of this photovoltaic power plant will allow the Vichy plant, which has been carbon neutral since 2018, to meet over 30% of its electricity needs locally,” announced Jean-Yves Larraufie, Director of Cosmétique Active Production (CAP) L’Oréal.