NATO Leaders To Decide On Next Steps To Protect And Defend All Allies

By Eurasia Review

NATO leaders will meet in Brussels tomorrow, 24 March 2022. They will address the consequences of President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, discuss the role of China in this crisis, and decide on the next steps to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of this extraordinary NATO Summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg previewed the decisions that he expects leaders will take tomorrow. These decisions include declaring four new NATO battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, strengthening NATO’s posture across all domains (land, sea, air, space and cyber space), providing additional support to Ukraine, and stepping up support for other partners at risk from Russian pressure.

“The decisions we take tomorrow will have far-reaching implications”, said the Secretary General. He reiterated that to reinforce Euro-Atlantic security, NATO Allies will need to redouble their efforts to invest more in defence. On this, Mr. Stoltenberg stressed that “there is a new sense of urgency. Because we cannot take peace for granted.”