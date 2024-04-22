Iran, Pakistan Move To Bolster Political, Economic Ties

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian president described the common stances of Tehran and Islamabad as the basis for their regional and international cooperation, saying the two neighbors have agreed to broaden political and economic ties and raise the value of annual trade exchanges to $10 billion.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, held in Islamabad on Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the two Muslim neighbors share views on the fight against terrorism, organized crimes, illicit drugs, and the sources of instability threatening the region.

He noted that such common stances, based on defending human rights, have become the axis of bilateral, regional and international cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

The relations between Tehran and Islamabad are beyond neighborly interaction and are founded upon deep-rooted religious and civilizational bonds, Raisi added.

He noted that the high-ranking delegations have decided to enhance the political, economic, trade and cultural cooperation between the two states, unveiling plans to raise the value of annual trade exchanges to $10 billion.

The Iranian president then lauded the Pakistani nation’s support for Palestine, denouncing the international organizations’ impotence, such as the UN Security Council, in addressing the Israeli regime’s crimes that are committed under the auspices of the US and the Western governments.

“We believe that the righteous stance of the people of Iran, Pakistan, the Islamic Ummah and all free nations in support of the oppressed people of Palestine in the road to advocating the right and justice as well as the fortitude and resistance of Palestinians will yield results and will definitely pave the way for a just world order,” Raisi stated.

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian president arrived in Islamabad on Monday morning at the official invitation of his Pakistani counterpart.

He will later pay a visit to Sri Lanka.