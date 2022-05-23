US: Launch Of Carbon Capture Project To Decarbonize Liquefied Natural Gas Production At Cameron LNG

By Eurasia Review

TotalEnergies said Monday it has signed an agreement with Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation for the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration (HCS) project at Cameron LNG, a natural gas liquefaction and export facility located in southwest Louisiana, U.S.

The HCS project is primarily designed for capture, transportation, and storage of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from Cameron LNG. The CO 2 will be captured by the acid gas removal units, dehydrated, compressed, and transported by pipeline about 10 kilometers away. It will then be permanently stored in a saline aquifer using an injection well with a capacity of up to 2 million tons of CO 2 per year. In August 2021, the HCS project filed an application with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the construction permit of such an injection well – the first application to be accepted by the EPA in Louisiana.

“We are pleased to join force with our partners to significantly reduce CO 2 emissions at Cameron LNG export terminal, thus enabling us to supply our customers with low-carbon LNG, a key fuel for the energy transition and a valuable asset for diversifying Europe’s energy supply,” said Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies. “This project, aiming at reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with the LNG value chain, is a concrete illustration of TotalEnergies’ sustainability and climate strategy implementation.”

“We are excited to advance the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project, the first of Sempra Infrastructure’s net zero solutions projects, to help Cameron LNG produce cleaner LNG for its customers,” said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. “This project is expected to be among the first North America carbon capture facilities designed to receive and store CO 2 from multiple sources, and our goal is for this facility to set the gold standard for safe and permanent CO 2 storage”

Development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project remains subject to definitive agreements, obtaining the necessary permits, and all partners reaching a final investment decision.