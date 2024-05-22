Armenia PM Meets Iran’s Supreme Leader In Tehran

By PanARMENIAN

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday, May 22.

Pashinyan traveled to Tehran to pay tribute to the memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials killed in a helicopter crash on May 19.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the death of President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Hossein Abdollahian and their accompanying persons. Pashinyan noted that he has warm memories of the contacts with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and noted that the Republic of Armenia and its people are standing by the good friend and neighbor state and people during this difficult period for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Khamenei thanked the Prime Minister for visiting and participating in the tribute event during this difficult time for Iran.

The two expressed belief that Armenia and Iran will continue the steps aimed at the development and expansion of warm and friendly relations for the benefit of the progress of both states and peoples.