Ghosts Of The Battlefield: Pakistan’s Fight Beyond Amnesty’s Gaze – OpEd

By Rubab Baig

The story always begins the same way, an anguished family, a vanished relative, and a shadowy state accused of silencing dissent. Amnesty International paints these disappearances in stark black and white: innocent teachers, students, or laborers are allegedly snatched from their homes, never to return. Yet reality in Pakistan, like in most nations that have endured relentless terror, is painted in far grayer tones. Behind many of these names and faces lie networks of violence, foreign manipulation, and conspiracies against the very state struggling to protect its citizens.

Pakistan does not claim perfection, nor does it deny the pain of families demanding answers. But the narrative projected by international watchdogs often omits the uncomfortable truth: a significant number of these so-called “disappeared persons” were not harmless civilians caught in political crossfire. They were individuals with documented or suspected links to banned outfits, separatist movements, and terrorist organizations whose bombings and assassinations left Pakistani streets soaked in blood. In a nation that has buried over 94,000 of its own people in the war against terrorism, silence about such ties is not just misleading, it is dangerous.

Consider for a moment the context. Pakistan has faced some of the deadliest terrorist campaigns in modern history. The 2014 Army Public School massacre in Peshawar, where 144 children and teachers were slaughtered, remains etched into the national consciousness. Suicide bombings in mosques, targeted killings of police officers, and mass casualties in bazaars were once grimly routine. Against this backdrop, counter-terrorism operations became a matter of survival. Intelligence agencies moved swiftly to dismantle networks that thrived on secrecy, and in this fight, preemptive detentions were often the only way to prevent the next blast.

Yet, Amnesty International prefers a different lens. Its reports speak at length about the pain of the families of the missing, but remain strikingly silent about the grief of families who lost children in school attacks, parents killed in markets, or worshippers slaughtered mid-prayer. Whose tears deserve international recognition? Whose voices are amplified, and whose are conveniently muted? The imbalance is glaring.

When Amnesty highlights the case of a missing student, it rarely acknowledges that some of these very students were serving as recruiters or logisticians for extremist groups. When it champions the plight of an activist, it avoids probing whether the activism involved coordinating with separatist militias funded by hostile intelligence agencies. Such omissions reshape reality into a digestible narrative of victimhood, an easier story to sell in Western capitals than the messy truth of hybrid warfare.

Pakistan is not unique in facing such dilemmas. Nations with far less exposure to terrorism, including those in Europe and North America, have resorted to measures such as indefinite detentions, black sites, and drone strikes. These are justified under the banner of “national security.” Yet Pakistan, which faces threats of far greater magnitude, is vilified for far less severe measures. Why is it that the world’s most powerful countries are permitted to bend the rules of justice in the face of terror, while Pakistan, a developing country still bleeding from decades of conflict, is judged with little empathy or context?

It is also worth noting that Pakistan has not brushed aside accountability. The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has reviewed thousands of cases, tracing some individuals to prisons, others to internment centers, and even reuniting many with their families. The process is neither flawless nor complete, but it signals a state attempting to balance human rights with national security, a nuance absents from Amnesty’s narrative.

Justice, after all, is not a one-sided equation. It does not solely belong to those who cry foul at the disappearance of a relative; it also belongs to the widows of slain police officers, to the children orphaned by bomb blasts, and to the families of soldiers who died defending their homeland. To label every detained suspect as an innocent victim of state repression is to disregard the blood of those martyrs. It is to erase the trauma of a nation that has sacrificed more than most of its critics combined.

The hypocrisy of global narratives is difficult to ignore. Amnesty’s outrage is loud when it concerns Pakistan’s counter-terror measures, but eerily quiet when it comes to Pakistani civilians massacred by extremists. It is quick to condemn the state, but hesitant to name the terrorists and their sympathizers as anything more than “alleged.” This selective framing does not advance justice; it distorts it.

None of this is to claim that Pakistan should be immune from criticism. There is room for reform, there are questions yet unanswered, and the pain of families searching for loved ones should not be dismissed. But fairness demands that the full story be told. A war against terror cannot be reduced to tidy headlines about missing persons without acknowledging who some of those persons truly were and what they stood for.

Amnesty International has mastered the art of half-truths, offering the world a simplified tale where Pakistan is cast as the villain and terrorist sympathizers are draped in innocence. The real villains, however, are not difficult to identify, they are the ones who plant bombs in markets, who slaughter schoolchildren, who tear apart communities, and who, all too often, hide behind the convenient cloak of “disappeared persons.”

Pakistan is not repressing dissent; it is fighting for survival. And in this fight, the international community would do well to remember that the true victims are not those who conspired against their country, but the millions of ordinary Pakistanis who continue to endure the shadow of terrorism while being unfairly painted as the aggressors.