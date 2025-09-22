‘We Are In A Horror Movie’ Says Australian Doctor In Gaza – OpEd

By Dr. Marwan Asmar

“We see what horror movies don’t dare show,” began Australian Dr. Nada Abu Alrub by saying in a horrific description of what is people of Gaza are enduring in the latest phase of the Israeli genocide.

She is presently in Al Shifa Hospital together with her friend Dr. Saya Aziz, also from Queensland and recounts, first hand, the non-stop bombing of Gaza by Israeli deadly machines who are pounding mercilessly on different parts of the city.

Both doctors describe the terrible situation people are experiencing in terms of the lack of medicines and starvation and moving between wrecked and bombed out houses with nowhere to go. The women doctors originally came from Shuhada Al Aqsa hospital in Dier Al Balah and made their way upwards to the now numerously bombed Al Shifa hospital that is barely standing.

Their journey was grueling. It took them eight hours to make the normally 20-minute trip. But this is because of the clogged up road of the hundreds of thousands of displaced people who started moving to the south of the enclave starting 16th September.

In a different twist however, the two doctors were going upwards to Gaza City regardless of the buzzing military drones, Apaches, F-15s, F-35s literally firing on top of their head as they moved to get to Al Shifa.

Dr Abu Alrub began her story, and as described by the international media by describing how she had to act fast and deliver a C-section baby on a nine-month-pregnant woman whose head was severed.

For her and the attending physicians there was no time to think or look at the headless woman that was brought in with her stomach bulging out. The baby was miraculously brought out alive after the operation, almost as an impertinent defiance to the Israeli planes, bombs, missiles and tanks.

However, for the doctor from Australia this was only the beginning of the endless Gaza horror story she described as a nightmare and retold at length on the social media and in a video shared online last Friday.

She repeated. “We [saw] what horror movies don’t dare show: abdomens ripped open, limbs gone, brains exposed, eyes destroyed, children burned alive.

The majority come from so-called ‘humanitarian aid’ sites, famine zones turned death traps. Young people risk everything for a bag of flour, only to return shot in the head, neck, chest. Snipers, illegal bullets tearing inside their bodies. Most are under 25. They are starved, then slaughtered at the very places meant to feed them.

This is a 16-year-old with a bullet to his brain shot at the Netzarim Gaza Humanitarian Foundation GHF site. This is Gaza. And no words, no screen, no distance can carry the weight of what’s being done to its people.”

The horrors are expected to continue and worsen however, as Israeli warplanes continue to bomb residential towers – 20 buildings so far – as it pushes to take Gaza City which still has around 700,000 people who refuse to move to the south as ordered by the Israeli army whose officers say they would take months to control effectively.

Meanwhile the city is expected to be turned into a bloodbath as the Israeli army prepares to slaughter the civilians under the codeword of beating Hamas but the Palestinian resistance in wait and at the ready.