Iranian Forces Stage Final Phase Of Air Defense Drills

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian air defense units on Friday staged the final phase of a large-scale military exercise in the northern parts of the country.

The final phase of the joint air defense exercise, codenamed ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-98’, began in an area of 416,000 square kilometers mostly in the province of Semnan.

During the Friday drills, the domestically made air defense system “Talash” destroyed the high-altitude targets.

The psychological and civil defense operations were also carried out in the final phase of the exercise.

The war game is aimed at boosting the combat preparedness and consolidate the air defense capabilities of the Armed Forces in simulated real-war conditions, according to the Iranian commanders.

The drill includes various types of homegrown missile systems and radars countering aerial threats in low, medium and high altitudes.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.



