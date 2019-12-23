ISSN 2330-717X
Yellow Vests protests in France. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

French President’s Birthday Celebrated By Yellow Vests Protesters

A group of Yellow Vests took over the courtyard of the Louvre in Paris to stage a protest and hold a special birthday celebration for now 42-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

Footages taken from social media shows protesters wearing masks with Macron’s face, with protesters holding speeches against Macron’s policies.

In another video protesters are seen being forcefully scattered by Police forces.

The Yellow Vests protesters, who have been holding weekly rallies against Macron across the country since November 2018, have vowed to join the union-led demonstrations.



