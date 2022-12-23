OGDCL Makes Oil And Gas Discovery In Sindh

By Shabbir H. Kazmi

Barely three days after it conveyed the discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory well in Sindh, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced a similar development from its exploratory well also located in Sindh.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the company, one of the largest oil and gas exploration companies in Pakistan, announced, “The Joint Venture of Sinjhoro Block comprising OGDCL as operator (76%), Orient Petroleum (19%) and Government Holdings (GHPL) (5%) has discovered oil and gas from an exploratory well namely Kot Nawab-1 which is located in District Sanghar, Sindh Province”.

The oil and gas exploration company said Kot Nawab-1 was spudded-in on June 03, 2022 as an exploratory well by using OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

“The well was drilled down to 3,000 meters. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 125 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 0.483 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas and 400 barrels of water per day (bwpd) through choke size 28/64 at well head flowing pressure (whfp) of 150 pounds per square inch (psi),” read the notice.

The said development is the eleventh discovery in Sinjhoro Block, said OGDCL, which shows the commitment of Sinjhoro JV to exploit the hydrocarbon (HC) potential of the block and aggressive exploration strategy.

“It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute to mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country,” said the Company announcement.

The discovery comes as Pakistan faces an energy crunch, as its reserves continue to deplete, while the country struggles to obtain fuel cargoes.

Just days ago, OGDCL had announced the discovery of oil and gas from its development cum exploratory well namely Chak-5 Dim South-3, which is also located in District Sanghar, Sindh.