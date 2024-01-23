Iran IRGC Navy Chief Says Houthis Acting Independently Against Israel-Bound Ships

By Tasnim News Agency

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy argued that the Yemeni military forces have decided, of their own volition, to bar vessels owned by or bound for Israel from sailing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait without taking orders from anybody.

“Yemen is an independent state that has a powerful army and a strong leader, which acts independently and does not take orders from any party,” Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said in reaction to the attacks that the Yemeni forces have been launching against Israeli vessels in the Red Sea.

He noted that the “hero Yemenis” have expressed their practical support for the Palestinian people in Gaza where the Zionist regime’s onslaught has killed thousands of people since October 7.

Yemen allows foreign vessels to sail through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, but has announced that the vessels belonging to the Zionist regime or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories will be denied entry to the strait unless a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip puts an end to the massacre of Palestinians, the commander said.

Lauding the Yemeni fighters’ gallantry in support of Palestine, the IRGC Navy chief said the Yemeni forces cannot tolerate the martyrdom of Muslim families in Gaza.