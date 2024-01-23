UN Chief Says Rejection Of Two-State Solution By Israeli Leadership ‘Unacceptable’

By UN News

Top diplomats were debating Tuesday the deepening crisis in the Gaza Strip and the whole Middle East in the UN Security Council, against the backdrop of Israel’s unrelenting military operation, mounting death toll and escalating global calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told ambassadors and foreign ministers during Tuesday’s meeting that any refusal to accept a two-State solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, “must be firmly rejected”.

Guterres also voiced concern over the violence beyond Gaza. He noted rising causalities in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem; the exchange of fire across the so-called Blue Line, which separates Israeli and Lebanese armed forces; the escalating situation in the Red Sea; and strikes in Syria and Iran.

In his remarks, the Secretary-General also underscored the vital importance of the two-State solution.

The “clear and repeated” rejection of the two-State solution at the highest levels of the Israeli government “is unacceptable”, he said, noting that this was despite “strongest appeals” even from Israel’s friends and allies.

“This refusal, and the denial of the right to statehood to the Palestinian people, would indefinitely prolong a conflict that has become a major threat to global peace and security.”

He said that Palestinian people’s right to build their own fully independent state must be “recognized by all” and that any refusal to accept the two-State solution by any party must be “firmly rejected”.

“The two-State solution is the only way to address the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

He concluded urging unity among the international community to advance a meaningful peace process.

“Over recent decades, the two-State solution has been criticized, denigrated and left for dead time and again. Nonetheless, it remains the only way to achieve lading and equitable peace in Israel, in Palestine, and across the entire the region,” he said.

Two-State solution, only guarantor of peace: US

Uzra Zeya, US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights, said Washington’s de-escalation efforts continue, and her delegation supports the UN and its work.

There can be no forced relocation of civilians in Gaza. she told ministers and ambassadors.

The US continues to ask Israeli leaders to do more to protect civilians and adhere to international law, she said, adding that the UN and other humanitarian personnel also require greater protection.

Continued incidents in the past week show that deconfliction remains a serious challenge, she continued, raising concerns about the lack of safety at health facilities and other civilian infrastructure.

“Hamas’s brutal attacks unleashed this conflict,” she said, emphasizing that the hostage crisis must be resolved, and the Council must finally condemn Hamas’s actions and demand the release of all hostages in Gaza.

The US has repeatedly warned Iran not to engage in attacks that could lead to the spread of the conflict and will continue to take action to protect its personnel in the region, she said.

In responding to the crisis and efforts to end it, “the goal is a future where Gaza is never used as a platform for terror”, she said, adding that two States, with Israel’s security guaranteed, is the only guarantor to end this violence “once and for all”.