Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Photo by Russian Presidential Press and Information Office, kremlin.ru, Wikipedia Commons.

Egypt: Referendum Extending El-Sisi Rule To 2030 Wasses With 88 Percent Of Vote

By

Egypt’s election commission says voters have approved constitutional amendments allowing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to remain in power until 2030.

Lasheen Ibrahim, the head of the commission, said on Tuesday the amendments were approved with 88.83% voting in favor.

The turnout was 44.33% of eligible voters. The nationwide referendum took place over three days, from Saturday through to Monday to maximize turnout.

Pro-government media, business people and lawmakers had pushed for a “Yes” vote and a high turnout by offering incentives.

