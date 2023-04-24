Biden’s Aggressive Foreign Policy – OpEd

By John Scales Avery

Sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines

It is completely obvious that the United States, or more specifically, the Biden Administration, is behind the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and 2. The technical difficulty of planting the explosives under deep water is such that only a developed country would have the needed resources. Russia can be ruled out because they have no motive. If the Russians had wanted to stop the flow of gas, they could just have turned it off by shutting the valves. Germany also has no motive. The United States has a motive: to cut off from Russia a source of income. Recently Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh described in great detail how the United States sabotaged the two pipelines. The decision to do so must have been made by President Biden.

Biden’s Visit to Kiev

Biden’s visit to Kiev is a new step in the escalation of the proxy war between the United States and Russia. It brings the world closer to a direct war between the United States and Russia, with the terrifying prospect of a all-destroying nuclear war in which a large portion of the world’s population would perish. Also in neutral countries. A recent article in Countercurrents ends with the words “Biden’s visit makes clear that the United States is committed to a massive escalation of the war, with incalculable consequences for the population of Ukraine, Russia and the entire world.”

Billions of Dollars for Weapons Sent to Arm Ukraine

A recent article states that “Before Mr. Biden’s pledge in Ukraine this week, the US had committed nearly $80bn in aid to Ukraine… Some $46.6bn of the US commitment is military aid…”

The Threat of Nuclear War

Biden’s aggressive escalation of the war in Ukraine increases the danger of an all-destroying nuclear war in which a large fraction of the world’s population would perish, also in neutral countries. Vladimir Putin has already put Russia’s nuclear weapons on high alert, and he has stated that under some circumstances they would be used. These facts make continuation and escalation of the war highly dangerous. A diplomatic solution must be found, rather than a military victory for either side. But this is opposed by Washington strategists because they want to use every means to weaken Russia and increase American global hegemony.

Don’t Run Joe

Thoughtful people around the world have begun to worry about the 2024 United States presidential election. The likely Republican candidates are either Donald Trump or Florida governor Ron DeSantis. It would be a disaster if either of them should be elected. According to a recent poll,. 63 percent of Democrats think that Joe Biden is not a sufficiently strong candidate to oppose the Republicans. He is now 80 years old, and at the end of four years in office if elected in 2024, would be 85 – far too old to cope with the rigors of such a strenuous post. It is high time for younger and more progressive Democrats to be given a chance.

John Scales Avery, Ph.D., who was part of a group that shared the 1995 Nobel Peace Prize for their work in organizing the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, is a member of the TRANSCEND Network and Associate Professor Emeritus at the H.C. Ørsted Institute, University of Copenhagen, Denmark. He is chairman of both the Danish National Pugwash Group and the Danish Peace Academy and received his training in theoretical physics and theoretical chemistry at M.I.T., the University of Chicago and the University of London. He is the author of numerous books and articles both on scientific topics and on broader social questions. His most recent books are Information Theory and Evolution and Civilization’s Crisis in the 21st Century (pdf). Website: https://www.johnavery.info/

This article originally appeared on Transcend Media Service (TMS)