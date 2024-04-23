NATO Secretary General Meets Polish And UK Prime Ministers, Welcomes New Support For Ukraine

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Poland on Tuesday (23 April 2024) to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Visiting the base of the Warsaw Armoured Brigade, the Secretary General welcomed Prime Minister Sunak’s announcement of a major new package of military support for Ukraine, which includes more ammunition, air defence, and deep precision strike capabilities. Mr Stoltenberg said that NATO is now addressing how to put support for Ukraine on a more robust and predictable footing, including with a multi-year financial commitment, adding that the UK’s commitment sets us in “the right direction”. The Secretary General further welcomed that the UK will spend 2.5% of GDP on defence by 2030, saying that “once again, the UK is leading by example”. At the base, Mr Stoltenberg greeted troops from the Queen’s Dragoon Guards, a cavalry regiment of the British Army with more than 300 years of history, specialising in reconnaissance.



During his meeting with Prime Minister Tusk, the Secretary General praised Poland for its continued investment in defence spending – around 4% of GDP, topping the NATO table – and its procurement of key capabilities, including F-35 aircraft. Mr Stoltenberg said that ten thousand Allied troops based in Poland send an unmistakable message that NATO will protect and defend all Allies. The Secretary General also noted Poland’s role in providing support to Ukraine, and hosting one million refugees.